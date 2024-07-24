Boston Red Sox interested in trading for a versatile player enjoying a career year

Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Alex Cora’s Boston Red Sox have had a rollercoaster season. But that’s what happens when you’re a team fighting to stay above .500 with a 54-47 record this season.

However, the Red Sox are just 1.5 games back of being in position to land the third and final AL Wild Card slot. With MLB’s July 30 trade deadline fast approaching, the Red Sox could very well emerge as buyers in a convoluted market.

Reports point to the Red Sox looking to bolster their pitching staff while seeking another right-handed bat to boost the lineup. Naturally, having that right-handed bat be a player who can handle multiple positions would be valuable.

According to Mass Live’s Red Sox insider Chris Cotillo, one target the Red Sox are monitoring is Los Angeles Angels infielder Luis Rengifo. Having played 43 games at third base and another 28 at second base, Rengifo certainly qualifies as a versatile player capable of handling multiple positions.

He’s also in the midst of a career year and is likely available via trade from an Angels team that simply isn’t ready to contend. Rengifo, who’s 27 and eligible for free agency after next season, would seem to be a prime candidate to be traded over the next few days.

Luis Rengifo’s stats (2024): .314/.357/.439/.796, 6 HR, 27 RBI, 22 SB

While his most natural positions are along the infield, Rengifo does have experience playing all three spots in the outfield too. He’s also a switch-hitter, which would give Red Sox manager Alex Cora another solid bat to add to his everyday lineup, no matter who takes the mound.

Since Rengifo is under contract, or rather is arbitration-eligible next season, it’s possible the Angels decide to hold onto their versatile switch-hitter. But that’s where the Red Sox can make an offer too good to refuse, if they wish.

