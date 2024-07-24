Would Baltimore Orioles trade MLB’s top prospect Jackson Holliday to land a star?

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Baltimore Orioles, entering MLB games today with a 60-40 record, are one of the best teams in baseball. They not only boast a top-notch MLB team but also have what’s widely regarded as the best farm system in the league, with No. 1 prospect Jackson Holliday leading the way.

Yet, while the Orioles are in first place of the AL East, they only hold a 1.5-game lead over the New York Yankees. As MLB’s July 30 trade deadline draws near, the Orioles are commonly mentioned as one of the top candidates to become buyers.

With big arms such as Tarik Skubal and Garrett Crochet being linked to the Orioles, some have wondered whether Baltimore would be willing to part with Holliday to facilitate a trade. It’s a scenario that The Athletic’s Orioles insider Brittany Ghiroli recently addressed.

‘Almost impossible’ to see Jackson Holliday traded this year

While the Baltimore Orioles have been linked to trades for several high-profile arms, there’s no situation that is expected to involve Jackson Holliday being moved ahead of the deadline.

“It is not out of the question that the Orioles will move some of their best prospects before Tuesday’s trade deadline to upgrade a thin starting pitching staff. It is almost impossible, however, to see a scenario where that includes Jackson Holliday.” – Brittany Ghiroli on Jackson Holliday

She adds that there isn’t a single pitcher available who would require Baltimore to part with Holliday, especially since he’s practically viewed as being “untouchable.” However, just because the Orioles appear unwilling to trade MLB’s top prospect, it doesn’t mean they don’t have several other high-potential prospects generating interest around the league.

They also have catcher Samuel Basallo (No. 12 on MLB’s top 100 prospects) and infielder Coby Mayo (No. 15), who could be used to acquire a pitching upgrade before the deadline passes. Teams have had their eye on Basallo for a long time now, and with Adley Rutschman entrenched as Baltimore’s starting catcher, it’s possible the Orioles trade their catching prospect, but only if they can find a deal that makes sense.

