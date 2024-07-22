10 MLB players who will be traded this week, including Garrett Crochet

Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Which players will be traded at the MLB trade deadline? One of the best times of the year in baseball season has arrived with just days remaining until the 2024 MLB trade deadline. Ahead of the blockbuster deals, we’re identifying MLB players who will be traded within the next week. Our list of MLB players who will be traded excludes some stars who currently seem unlikely to be flipped, like Cody Bellinger and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Instead, we’re focused on teams who are confirmed sellers and all the players who’ve been popping up in MLB trade rumors constantly in recent weeks. Let’s dive into our list.

Garrett Crochet, SP, Chicago White Sox

Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Starting pitchers like Garrett Crochet aren't often moved at the MLB trade deadline. The 25-year-old is phenomenal on the mound, responsible for a 3.02 ERA with a 0.95 WHIP and a 35.2% strikeout rate this season. What makes his availability more unusual is that he's owed just an $800,000 salary this season and is under team control through 2027. Why are the Chicago White Sox moving him? They are starting a rebuild and their farm system is in a dire position. Trading Crochet is the best move for Chicago's future and we expect he winds up with the Los Angeles Dodgers or Baltimore Orioles.

Tanner Scott, RP, Miami Marlins

Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Tanner Scott is one of several MLB players we can almost guarantee will be traded in a matter of days. As a closer on a rebuilding team, Scott's most valuable to the Miami Marlins as a trade asset. Miami won't get an overwhelming return because the All-Star closer is a half-season rental with command issues (14.7% walk rate), but he misses bats (28.2% K-rate) and owns a 1.27 ERA in 42.2 innings.

Justin Turner, DH, Toronto Blue Jays

Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

Teams would love it if the Toronto Blue Jays traded Bo Bichette or Vladimir Guerrero Jr. With Bichette on the IL and Guerrero Jr. committed to staying in Toronto, neither will move at the MLB trade deadline. Instead, Justin Turner is the Blue Jays' bat teams will pursue. The 39-year-old has certainly struggled this year at the dish – .666 OPS and .228 batting average – but he posted an .800 OPS last season with the Boston Red Sox. Turner seems like an ideal buy-low target for a club like the Seattle Mariners.

Carlos Estevez, RP, Los Angeles Angels

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Of all the MLB players traded this month, relievers will be the most common position dealt. Contenders are always seeking to strengthen their bullpen, even teams with some of the best relievers in the game. The Los Angeles Angels have been out of contention since Opening Day, but closer Carlos Estevez (2.52 ERA, 26.2% K-rate) has been a bright spot. The 31-year-old is one of the best relievers available at the MLB trade deadline and he's an ideal target for teams like the New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers and Philadelphia Phillies.

Jazz Chisholm Jr, OF/2B, Miami Marlins

Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Marlins are fully committed to tearing their roster apart at the MLB trade deadline, so All-Star Jazz Chisholm Jr. won't be around for long. Notably, the 26-year-old center fielder recently started getting starts at second base for the first time since 2022. Just another sign he'll be gone. The tools are enticing, but CHisholm Jr. is only slashing .250/.313/.434 in the last two seasons. He's more name value than production, but he'd still provide an upgrade for multiple contenders. Plus, he's under team control for multiple years.

Jesse Winker, OF/DH, Washington Nationals

Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Nationals have been better than expected in 2024 but they aren't nearly good enough to avoid being sellers. One of their offseason moves, signing Jesse Winker, worked out perfectly. It's been a rebound year for the former All-Star outfielder, as he's slashing .262/.380/.433 with a .813 OPS. It's his best season since his All-Star campaign with the Cincinnati Reds. He'll likely hit at the bottom of the order for a contender, such as the Phillies or Braves, but he'd add depth to the lineup.

Elias Diaz, C, Colorado Rockies

Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Among the dozens of MLB players traded by the July 30 deadline, very few of them will be catchers. Teams simply don't love the added gamble of acquiring a new catcher who must immediately learn to handle a new pitching staff in the middle of a postseason race. There are some backstops worth acquiring. Elias Diaz, an All-Star selection in 2023, owns a .732 OPS this season and he's been great behind the plate. Plus, he's on an expiring contract. As for potential landing spots, we'd monitor clubs like the Texas Rangers, Philadelphia Phillies and Seattle Mariners.

Jack Flaherty, SP, Detroit Tigers

Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

While it's largely been a disappointing season for the Detroit Tigers, Jack Flaherty is a huge bright spot. Signed this offseason as a reclamation project, he looks like the ace who dominated with the St. Louis Cardinals. While he's only on a one-year deal, diminishing some of his trade value, Flaherty's 32.4 percent strikeout rate, 0.96 WHIP and 3.13 ERA make him one of the best starting pitchers available at the MLB trade deadline. The Boston Red Sox, Minnesota Twins and Houston Astros are all potential landing spots for Flaherty.

Brent Rooker, OF, Oakland Athletics

Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Of all the MLB players on our list, Brent Rooker is the one we acknowledge has the highest chance of not being traded. If he sticks around with the Oakland Athletics, the only reason will be because he's such a bargain. The former Minnesota Twins prospect sports a .871 OPS with 52 home runs and 136 RBI in his last 776 at-bats. He is also owed just a $750,000 salary this season and is arbitration-eligible through 2027. However, he turns 30 in November, so Oakland might want to sell him for prospects.

Jameson Taillon, SP, Chicago Cubs

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports