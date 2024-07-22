Chicago Cubs reporter divulges team’s final plans at MLB trade deadline

Credit: Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago Cubs rumors in early July made it clear the next few weeks would determine how the club approached the MLB trade deadline. Nearing the end of July and just days out from the trade deadline, it appears Chicago has made its decision.

The Cubs looked like a contender early in the year. On May 5, Chicago wrapped up a series victory over the Milwaukee Brewers to improve to 21-14 on the season. Morale was high and there was confidence that president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer would be an aggressive buyer on the trade front.

It’s been a complete collapse ever since. Heading into MLB games today, the Cubs have the third-worst record (27-39) in MLB since May 6. It’s sent them plummeting down the MLB standings and sparked discussion over whether or not Chicago should operate as sellers this summer.

However, Hoyer and the Cubs front office wanted to give the roster more time for a turnaround. Chicago received a few weeks to prove it could start making its way back into the MLB playoff picture. Now, a decision appears to have been made.

According to Jesse Rogers of ESPN, the Cubs are back to “subtraction mode” following a series loss at Wrigley Field to the Arizona Diamondbacks. Chicago needed extra innings on Sunday to avoid being swept at home and the end result seems to be a realization that this club won’t contend in 2024.

With the Cubs now ready to be sellers, there are plenty of trade candidates who will pop up in MLB rumors in the coming days. Starting pitcher Jameson Taillon and relievers Hector Neris and Mark Leiter Jr. are all strong options to be traded within the next week. Chicago will also likely listen to trade offers for All-Star outfielder Cody Bellinger, but his contract might prevent a deal from happening.

