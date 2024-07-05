Baltimore Orioles making trade calls for MLB’s top pitcher available

Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

For the second season in a row, the Baltimore Orioles are on pace to win 100 games. In first place of a tough AL East division entering MLB games today, the Orioles have a 99.8% chance to reach the playoffs. But the Orioles aren’t satisfied with another early exit in October.

Orioles GM Mike Elias is still being aggressive, targeting upgrades ahead of the July 30 MLB trade deadline. One area Baltimore remains focused on is upgrading the pitching staff, especially after suffering several injuries to their rotation.

According to respected MLB insider Jon Heyman, the Orioles have recently discussed a trade for Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Garrett Crochet.

“Obviously the rotation is the number one need for the Orioles. I’ll think they’ll get a bullpen piece, and I think they’ll get a rotation piece. They have recently had a call on Garrett Crochet.” Jon Heyman on Baltimore Orioles’ trade interest in Garrett Crochet

The hard-throwing lefty leads the entire American League in strikeouts this season through 18 starts and has been pitching extremely well for a struggling White Sox team.

Garrett Crochet stats this season: 3.02 ERA, 141 K, 20 BB, 0.928 WHIP

The Orioles have recently had a call on Garrett Crochet, per @JonHeyman pic.twitter.com/WnUO3Nq5Lz — B/R Walk-Off (@BRWalkoff) July 3, 2024

The Orioles have gotten strong production from their starting staff this offseason, in fact, they lead the AL with a staff ERA of 3.42. But the opportunity to add players of Crochet’s caliber doesn’t come around often.

Crochet’s arbitration-eligible until 2027, when he’ll reach free agency. But acquiring him now gives the Orioles the chance to get low-cost production for the next few seasons. That same team control is likely why the White Sox have a high asking price for their top arm.

Related: MLB executives believe AL’s projected All-Star starting pitcher could be traded soon