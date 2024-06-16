MLB insider reveals likely cost of Garrett Crochet trade for New York Yankees, San Diego Padres

Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Garrett Crochet is one of the most coveted MLB trade candidates in 2024, generating interest from teams like the New York Yankees and San Diego Padres. If any club wants to acquire the likely 2024 All-Star selection, however, it’s going to come at a massive cost.

While Yankees rumors connect the team to top players potentially available all the time, one difference with Crochet is Chicago seems very willing to move him. The team is just beginning a multi-season rebuild and it has one of the worst farm systems in MLB. It’s led to the White Sox considering their options for a blockbuster deal in July, but any team that wants him must be prepared to unload its farm system.

Garrett Crochet stats (FanGraphs): 3.16 ERA, 12.63 K/9, 35.7 percent strikeout rate, 29.8 percent K-BB rate, 0.90 WHIP, .182 batting average allowed in 82.2 innings pitched

Also Read: New York Yankees reportedly have a massive interest in trade for emerging star

According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, executing a trade with the Chicago White Sox for starting pitcher Garrett Crochet would require paying an ‘exorbitant’ asking price. Furthermore, the veteran MLB reporter suggests that any team acquiring him might want to convert him to a reliever during the postseason.

While MLB teams interested in Crochet reportedly aren’t scared off by his injury history, which includes Tommy John surgery, there’s an understanding his workload will likely need to be limited. In his age-24 season, Crochet has already thrown more innings in 2024 (82.2) than in his past three major league seasons combined (73). At some point, his workload will need to be restricted this season.

Also Read: Latest MLB trade rumors

The report on the asking price comes just days after Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic wrote that the Padres are interested in Crochet with general manager A.J. Preller determined to add a right-handed pitcher. Jon Heyman of the New York Post previously reported the Yankees’ interest in Crochet and Michael Kopech.

San Diego already sacrificed several of its top prospects before the season to acquire starting pitcher Dylan Cease from the White Sox. While that would theoretically weaken the club’s chances of a trade for Crochet, it also highlights the trade history between the two teams and how well the White Sox know the Padres’ farm system.

Also Read: 10 MLB trades we’d love to see in June

From New York’s perspective, it’s reasonable to assume the White Sox would likely demand a trade package featuring multiple of the Yankees top prospects (Spencer Jones, Chase Hampton, Roderick Arias and George Lombardi Jr.). All three players are still below the Triple-A level and years away from making a major-league impact, which would be fine in a multi-year rebuild for Chicago.

The suggestion of using Crochet in the bullpen come October is particularly interesting for New York, as it’s a strategy that might already be in the works for another top arm. MLB news emerged earlier this season that starting pitcher Luis Gil might eventually be moved into the Yankees bullpen, as the 23-year-old has already blown past his career-high in innings pitched.

Related: New York Yankees game today, Yankees schedule 2024