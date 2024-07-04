MLB executives believe AL’s projected All-Star starting pitcher could be traded soon

Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

MLB trade rumors are picking up more than ever ahead of the July 30 trade deadline. Pretenders are separating themselves from contenders, and buyers are differentiating themselves from sellers.

But which players are up for grabs? It depends on who you ask.

Recently, MLB executives predicted which players could stay and which ones could be changing teams over the next few weeks. We had our usual suspects, such as Luis Robert and Tommy Pham, plus even a surprise, such as Jazz Chisholm. But there was another name that stuck out.

Two execs named Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal as a prime trade candidate. Their reasoning was due to the massive trade return the Tigers could likely fetch from parting with the 27-year-old. Skubal is under team control through 2027, which should only increase interest.

Recently, The Athletic’s Jim Bowden addressed Skubal’s future in Detroit. He suggested that Detroit would be making a mistake by trading their thriving lefty. But he also suggested the idea isn’t as crazy as it sounds.

“I say, NO! However, two front-office executives in my recent anonymous poll felt Skubal could get traded because the Tigers could get a package of four solid prospects in return, which could help them turn the franchise around at a much faster pace.” Jim Bowden on Tarik Skubal trade

Skubal, who’s projected to be the AL All-Star game’s starting pitcher, is in the midst of a career year with an ERA of 2.45. But the Tigers, who are 39-47 entering MLB games today, aren’t on track to reach the playoffs.

Trading Skubal could help reload the farm system while bringing back young players to help spark an effort to contend soon. Yet, if the Tigers don’t receive an offer that blows them away, there’s no reason to rush a deal. In other words, it would likely take a blockbuster proposal to move the needle in Detroit.

