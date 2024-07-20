Baltimore Orioles linked to trades for multiple high-profile relievers

Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports

In first place of the AL East, the Baltimore Orioles like where they stand ahead of the July 30 MLB trade deadline. But with the New York Yankees just one game behind and also looking to make upgrades, the Orioles know they can’t relax any time soon.

In fact, the Orioles are like many other teams right now, shopping for roster improvements via trade. Their young core puts them on a path toward contention, but no other team boasts such a deep stable of talent in their farm system, giving Baltimore arguably the most trade capital in MLB.

In other words, if there’s an available player Baltimore covets, they likely have the necessary ammo to swing a deal. But who might the Orioles be interested in?

Baltimore Orioles could trade for Mason Miller or reunite with Tanner Scott

Pitching, pitching, pitching. It’s been the same story for the Baltimore Orioles for several years now. While they’ve experienced an injection of positional player talent from their prospect development, the Orioles still need to upgrade their pitching staff to be a legitimate World Series contender.

Two names on the trade market include Oakland Athletics All-Star Mason Miller and former Oriole Tanner Scott, who also just made his first All-Star appearance. Both are rumored to be available, but Miller’s price is likely much higher, being that he’s just 25. He’s also under team control through 2029 before becoming a free agent in 2030.

Yet, according to MLB insider Jon Heyman, the Orioles have shown interest in trading for both players ahead of the deadline.

“The Orioles and Yankees (and many others) are competing for available pitching, with both looking at starters and relievers (though the Yankees are favoring relievers and the Orioles starters). But even if the Orioles’ more obvious need is the rotation, they are in touch on big relievers, including two All-Stars — ex-Oriole Tanner Scott and even the 103.7 mph-throwing Mason Miller. Miller may not go anywhere, but don’t put it past the Orioles to be able to land both a useful or better starter and reliever.” – Jon Heyman on Baltimore Orioles trade rumors

If the Orioles aren’t willing to part with their top prospects, then pivoting to the 29-year-old Scott may be a wiser move. He’ll be a free agent at the end of the season, and since the Miami Marlins aren’t in a position to compete, he’s fully expected to be traded in the next two weeks. Since Baltimore’s organization already has a familiarity with Scott after his five-year tenure with the Orioles, he might be the preferred target.

