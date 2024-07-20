Insider reveals 2024 MLB trade deadline’s ‘Lamborghini’ that will make greatest impact with his new team

Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

We haven’t seen a blockbuster move ahead of the 2024 MLB trade deadline quite yet. While teams have until July 30 to execute trades, there’s a sense that most of the biggest names will stay put. But there’s always at least one surprise waiting around the corner. Who’s this year’s headliner?

Related: MLB trade rumors suggest Detroit Tigers could part with recent No. 1 pick

MLB insiders view Garrett Crochet as 2024 trade deadline’s crown prize

Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

While we’ve heard of several All-Stars, such as Toronto’s Vladimir Guerrero Jr, being linked to trade rumors, the expectation is that the Blue Jays will hold onto their franchise cornerstone. But that doesn’t mean other All-Stars aren’t available.

Another name frequently mentioned in trade rumors is Chicago White Sox left-handed pitcher Garrett Crochet. He’s been linked to anyone and everyone who could use another frontline starter, and even for some who want to inject some high-octane into their bullpen. This includes the Baltimore Orioles, but they’re not alone.

But will there be an even bigger name traded ahead of the July 30 deadline? Not according to ESPN’s Buster Olney, who believes Crochet is the cream of this year’s crop, and he even compared him to a supercar.

“Unless the Toronto Blue Jays shift in what they’ve told teams recently and decide to deal Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette, then Chicago White Sox All-Star Garrett Crochet will be the Lamborghini of this year’s market — the guy who could be the greatest difference-maker for the team that acquires him. That could be as a starting pitcher down the stretch, and then perhaps as a dominant reliever in the postseason.” – Buster Olney on Garrett Crochet trade rumors

While Crochet has been dominant as a starter this season, posting a 3.02 ERA while leading all of MLB with 150 strikeouts, he’s also already pitched more innings this year than he ever has in his major league career.

Already up to 107.1 innings pitched, it’s possible the team that acquires Crochet will be more careful about managing his playing time as we approach the postseason. As mentioned, this could simply lead to a bullpen role for the 25-year-old pitcher who has already dealt with numerous arm injuries in his young career.

Related: Tampa Bay Rays ‘extensively scouting’ New York Yankees in anticipation of a trade