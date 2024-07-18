MLB trade rumors suggest Detroit Tigers could part with recent No. 1 pick

Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Although they’re slightly ahead, the Detroit Tigers are on a similar path as last season. Decent, but not quite good enough to be considered playoff contenders. They sit at 47-50 coming out of the MLB All-Star break, and there’s talk that they could trade several key pieces.

One cornerstone that may be available is left-handed starting pitcher Tarik Skubal, who’s been linked to the Baltimore Orioles. If the Tigers did trade the 27-year-old All-Star, who’s not eligible for free agency until 2027, they’d likely get a massive haul in return. But the Orioles have one of the best farm systems in MLB, so they’d be an ideal trade partner for Detroit.

Detroit Tigers considering Spencer Torkelson trade?

If the Orioles and Tigers swing a deal, one player whose future could be directly impacted is the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 MLB Draft, Spencer Torkelson.

“Spencer Torkelson’s future is one component to the Tigers’ trade deadline pursuits. He turns 25 next month and has a .736 OPS at Triple-A this season. Of note: Mayo, Basallo, and Kjerstad all have played at least one corner infield position in the Orioles farm system this season.” – Jon Morosi

While Morosi doesn’t say it, he is pointing out that the Orioles have several prospects who could take over a corner infield spot on the Tigers. If so, as he alludes to, it could place Torkelson’s future in Detroit in question.

Already sent down to Triple-A after a slump to start the season, Torkelson is hitting just .237 at Toledo. Surprisingly, the power hitter’s slugging percentage is down to .393. There’s no telling when he’ll get back on track with the Tigers, if ever. So it’s possible Detroit is either looking to add competition as a potential replacement or maybe just to put the pressure on their former top prospect.

Either way, if the Tigers do complete a blockbuster that brings back a high-potential corner infielder, it wouldn’t be a shock if Torkelson got a fresh start elsewhere too.

