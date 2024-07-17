Baltimore Orioles reportedly willing to make offer Detroit Tigers can’t refuse for All-Star Tarik Skubal

Credit: Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

It is unclear if the Detroit Tigers will consider trading ace Tarik Skubal, however, a new report suggests the Baltimore Orioles may be willing to make the rival club an offer they can’t refuse.

Entering the MLB games today, the Orioles own a slim lead in the American League East but are also a few games out from owning the best record in baseball. Baltimore is one of the most well-rounded clubs in the league, but it doesn’t mean they are complete.

Related: Baltimore Orioles game today – Get watch time and channel for tonight’s O’s game

There are a few areas the team will look to upgrade before the July 30 MLB trade deadline. But the most prominent priority is to improve the starting staff. And the organization has been linked to several players in recent weeks, including Chicago White Sox ace Garrett Crochet.

The Orioles have the blue-chip minor-league prospects to make any trade they want. However, the organization has been resistant to placing their best minor leagues in a blockbuster deal. They didn’t even add any in their huge offseason acquisition of Brewers ace Corbin Burnes. But that could soon change.

Tarik Skubal stats (2024): 10-3 Record, 2.41 ERA, 0.879 WHIP, 141 SO, 21 BB, 116.0 IP

Earlier this week, Sports Illustrated MLB insider Tom Verducci revealed that Baltimore is “interested in putting together packages loaded with top prospects” for Detroit ace and 2024 All-Star Tarik Skubal. The Orioles have three of their prospects ranked among the 15 best in the league on MLB.com.

This is a major development for the O’s, but there have been recent reports from various league insiders that Detroit has no interest in moving the 27-year-old star. Well, one AL talent evaluator explained to Verducci why the Tigers should seriously consider it.

“They’re not contending this year and probably not next year,” the talent evaluator said. “So now your window with Skubal is one year. One year? That’s why you see what you can get now where he affects three postseasons. After this [deadline], the price goes down.”

Related: Pair of MLB insiders shutdown trade talk linking Baltimore Orioles to Cy Young candidate