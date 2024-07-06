Update on Garrett Crochet trade rumors gives huge boost to Baltimore Orioles or New York Yankees chances of landing ace

Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

An update on the Garrett Crochet trade rumors greatly boosts the Baltimore Orioles and New York Yankees’ efforts to swing a blockbuster deal for the strikeout machine.

Entering the MLB games today, the Yankees and Orioles are in a bitter fight for the top spot in the American League East. The two powerhouse AL clubs have swapped positions throughout the season and the O’s currently have the upper hand in the AL East race.

No matter who wins the division, there is a good chance the two clubs face off in the 2024 MLB playoffs, and bolstering their roster for a clash in October is a top priority before the July 30 MLB trade deadline. The pair of organizations have been linked to various players in recent weeks, including Chicago White Sox stud pitcher Garrett Crochet.

However, with the 25-year-old having the potential to be an ace in the league and under team control for a couple more seasons, he is expected to come at a high cost for interested clubs. Yet, a recent update on the situation is a major boost for Baltimore and New York’s chances of landing the talented hurler.

Earlier this week, USA Today MLB insider Bob Nightengale reported: “The White Sox quietly engaged in brief contract extension talks with ace Garrett Crochet, but with no optimism towards reaching an agreement, the White Sox intend to trade him by the July 30 trade deadline.”

Garrett Crochet stats (2024): 6-6 record, 3.02 ERA, 0.928 WHIP, 141 SO, 20 BB, 101.1 IP

Now, that doesn’t mean moving him is a guarantee, but Crochet’s value is as high as it’s ever been, and being under contract until 2026 only increases it. Chicago could certainly wait until the winter or next season to trade him, but if the pitcher does not intend to re-sign, moving him right now might be their best chance to get a strong return for the starter.

The big issue for interested teams, like the Baltimore Orioles and New York Yankees, is whether Crochet will finish the season out of the bullpen. His 94 innings are by far the most of his career. However, Nightengale suggests offering a contract extension could make the pitcher more willing to push through the rest of the season as a starter.