Pair of MLB insiders shutdown trade talk linking Baltimore Orioles and Los Angeles Dodgers to Cy Young candidate

While both the Baltimore Orioles and Los Angeles Dodgers were recently linked to a potential trade for American League Cy Young candidate Tarik Skubal, two different league insiders poured cold water on the idea this weekend.

Entering the MLB games today, the Orioles and Dodgers sit atop their respective divisions and are viewed as serious title contenders this season. However, they will have some serious competition come playoff time and both front offices are expected to be active before the July 30 MLB trade deadline.

Every team could use improvements in various spots but the Orioles and Dodgers’ biggest need is in the starting rotation. Unsurprisingly the pair of organizations have been linked to several starters that could be up for grabs in the next few weeks, including Chicago White Sox ace Garrett Crochet.

However, earlier this week, MLB Network league insider Jon Morosi claimed some around the game believe Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal might be available before this month’s trade deadline. He also suggested the Baltimore Orioles and Los Angeles Dodgers should be viewed as top contenders for the All-Star.

Tarik Skubal stats (2024): 10-3 Record, 2.37 ERA, 0.900 WHIP, 132 SO, 20 BB, 110.0 IP

Well, others around the league believe there is zero chance that any team will acquire Skubal in a trade before July 30. First, while answering a fan inquiry on X on Friday, ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan shut down the idea of the Tigers star being moved.

“Tarik Skubal has been the best pitcher in baseball this season. He’s the favorite to win the AL Cy Young. Any talk about him being traded is silly,” Passan said on X.

Two days later, USA Today MLB insider Bob Nightengale chimed in on the topic by proclaiming “Enough with the silly Tarik Skubal trade rumors. The Detroit Tigers are not trading him.”

Skubal has consistently gotten better each season since 2021 and has evolved into a bonafide ace for the Tigers this year. He already has 10 of the team’s 44 wins and has pitched to a 2.37 ERA in 18 starts. There have been rumblings in recent days that fellow Detroit pitcher Jack Flaherty would be the most sought-after target on the block this month and he seems more likely to be dealt.