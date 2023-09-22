How To Watch The Longhorn Network: Best Options 2023

You may be worried about how to watch the Longhorn Network after cutting the cord. Cable and satellite TV plans can come with Texas-sized monthly bills. Luckily, in the age of web-based streaming services, it’s easier than ever to kick your cable company to the curb without losing access to the channels and content you know and love – even Longhorn Network channels.

The Texas Longhorns will face off against the Baylor Bears on Saturday at 7:30pm ET on ABC and the Longhorn Network. It’s a long road ahead of College Football Playoff but many believe this could be the Longhorn’s year to finally take home the trophy once again.

What is The Longhorn Network?

Whether you’re a lifelong Texan Longhorns fan or a recent convert, having a network dedicated to round-the-clock coverage of your favorite team is a privilege. Whether it’s the exclusive games, coaches’ shows, pre and post game analysis, or other Texan Longhorn coverage that you’re after, The Longhorn Network delivers in spades.

What streaming services offer The Longhorn Network?

The Longhorn Network is one of the tougher networks to find via a live TV streaming service, but it is available. You’ll find The Longhorn Network on Sling TV and Vidgo.

Sling TV DIRECTV STREAM FuboTV Hulu + Live TV YouTube TV Vidgo Longhorn Network ✓ ✓

How to watch The Longhorn Network with Sling TV (Our preferred service)

Sling TV is one of the most budget-conscious streaming services on the market. One of the ways it keeps costs low is by offering a fairly focused channel list, but diehard Longhorn fans need not worry because The Longhorn Network is available with the Sports Extra add-on to the Sling Orange package.

Plan Cost per Month Channels Simultaneous Streams Free Trial Sling Orange $40 31 1 No Sling Orange & Blue $55 47 4 No Sling Orange Sports Extra Add-On $11 10+ 1+ No

What sports offerings does Sling TV provide?

Sling Orange is Sling TV’s sports-oriented package – it offers ESPN, ESPN 2, and ESPN 3 before you add any extras, like the Sports Extra add-on, which includes The Longhorn Network and over ten more sports networks like NBA TV and ESPN U. By upgrading to the Sling Orange & Blue plan, users get Fox Sports 1, NFL Network, and even Fox in a few select cities.

How to watch The Longhorn Network with Vidgo

Vidgo is one of the fresher faces in the streaming service game, but it still comes with a pretty hefty channel list. Luckily for Longhorn fans, The Longhorn Network is available with every English-language Vidgo plan. Vidgo costs more than a Sling plan, but it also comes with a lot more channels.

Plan Cost per Month Channels Simultaneous Streams Free Trial English Plus $69.99 110+ 3 No English Premium $84.99 150+ 3 No English & Spanish Ultimate $99.99 150+ 3 No Vidgo Mas $39.99 45+ 3 No

What sports offerings does Vidgo provide?

The English Plus plan offers over 110 channels, including MLB Network, ESPN, ESPN 2, Fox, and more for sports fans. The English Premium plan expands on that list by including NFL Network, NFL RedZone, NHL Network, and more. In addition, Vidgo offers multiple Spanish-language options. If you’re a sports fan who needs to cater to other members of your household who don’t share your passion for live sports, Vidgo is a great option.

How to watch The Longhorn Network on supported streaming devices

Each of these streaming services is compatible with different devices.

Sling TV is compatible with the following devices:

AirTV

Amazon Echo Show

Amazon Fire TV

Android Tablets & Smartphones

Android TV (select models)

Apple TV (4th generation and newer)

Google Chrome

Chromebook

Chromecast

Cox

Google Nest

iOS

LG TV (select models)

Microsoft Edge

Roku (select models)

Safari

Samsung Smart TV (select models)

TiVo Stream 4K

Vizio SmartCast TV (2016 models and newer)

Windows 10

XBOX (select models)

Xfinity Flex

Vidgo is compatible with the following devices:

Web browsers

iOS

Android Tablets & Smartphones

Roku

Apple TV

Chromecast

Amazon Fire TV

How to watch The Longhorn Network on the app

While The Longhorn Network doesn’t have its own app, you can access it via the WatchESPN app, but it requires a video subscription from an affiliated provider.

To watch The Longhorn Network on the WatchESPN mobile app:

Download the WatchESPN mobile app Create an account or sign in to an existing ESPN account Enjoy your Longhorn Network access on the go

FAQs

Is The Longhorn Network on Amazon Prime?

No, The Longhorn Network isn’t on Amazon Prime. You’ll need a Sling TV or Vidgo subscription to access The Longhorn Network without a cable plan.

Can I stream The Longhorn Network?

Yes, you can stream The Longhorn Network. Subscribe to Sling TV or Vidgo, or access The Longhorn Network through the WatchESPN App.

Is there a Longhorn Network app?

There is no dedicated app for The Longhorn Network. However, you can access The Longhorn Network via the WatchESPN app.