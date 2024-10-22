How To Watch FanDuel Sports Network Detroit Live 2024

Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Wondering how to watch FanDuel Sports Network Detroit after cutting the cable cord? Detroit fans can keep up with their favorite teams with a live TV streaming service.

FanDuel Sports Network Detroit features match-ups from the Detroit Tigers, Pistons, and Red Wings. The channel also offers analyses and expert commentary, replays of past games, and college sports coverage. Below, we’ll show you how to watch it all.

What streaming services offer FanDuel Sports Network Detroit?

DIRECTV STREAM Fubo Hulu + Live TV Sling TV YouTube TV FanDuel Sports Network Detroit ✔ ✔

Watch FanDuel Sports Network Detroit with DIRECTV STREAM

Cost per Month Channels Free Trial Entertainment $86.99 90+ Yes Choice $114.99 125+ Yes Ultimate $129.99 160+ Yes Premier $169.99 185+ Yes

DIRECTV STREAM has four packages to choose from. You’ll need the Choice package or higher to get FanDuel Sports Network Detroit in your channel lineup if you live in the Detroit market. With the Choice package, you’ll also get channels including ESPNU, NBA TV, Golf Channel, and the ACC Network, ensuring you’re always in the loop with the latest sports news and content.

Looking for even more sports coverage? DIRECTV STREAM has a Sports Pack with 35+ more channels, including NFL RedZone, NFL Network, ESPNEWS, college sports networks, and more. With DIRECTV STREAM, you can also enjoy unlimited Cloud DVR capacity and multi-screen viewing at home, allowing you to catch up on any missed games at your convenience.

Watch FanDuel Sports Network Indiana with Fubo

Plan Cost per Month Channels Free Trial Pro $79.99 190+ Yes Elite $89.99 260+ Yes Premier $99.99 270+ Yes

Fubo stands out as an exceptional choice for live sports streaming in Detroit, with a diverse selection of sports networks in its extensive channel lineup which includes channels like CBS Sports Network, ESPN, ESPN2, FS1, NFL Network, and Pac-12 Network. For additional sports coverage, Fubo has the Sports Plus with NFL RedZone add-on which includes NBA TV, NHL Network, MLB TV, ACC Network, and more.

While Fubo is a more affordable option for RSNs because they’re offered even in the lowest tier package, keep in mind that the service has a regional sports fee of up to $14.99 which is automatically added to your monthly subscription cost if you live in an area where an RSN is available.

Watch FanDuel Sports Network Detroit with the app

FanDuel Sports Network has its own DTC streaming service that gives viewers access to their local FanDuel Sports Network channel. In areas that cover more than one FanDuel Sports Network channel, there’s an option to bundle the networks at a discounted price. Programming includes coverage for 16 NBA teams and 12 NHL teams. MLB coverage is available in select regions with coverage for the Detroit Tigers, Milwaukee Brewers, Miami Marlins, Kansas City Royals, and Tampa Bay Rays.

The streaming service is available on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS and Android devices. FanDuel Sports Network has both a monthly and an annual subscription option, along with a 7-day free trial to test out the service.

FAQ

Which streaming service has FanDuel Sports Network Detroit?

Detroit residents can watch FanDuel Sports Network Detroit on DIRECTV STREAM or Fubo. The FanDuel Sports Network app is another streaming option.

Is FanDuel Sports Network free?

Although the FanDuel Sports Network app is available for free download, accessing live programming requires a paid subscription.

Does Hulu have FanDuel Sports Network?

While FanDuel Sports Network RSNs are not currently accessible on Hulu + Live TV, the platform does boast a lineup of over 90 live TV channels, including popular sports networks such as ESPN, ESPN2, FS1, FS2, SEC, BTN, ACCN, NFL Network, GOLF Channel, Big Ten Network, and more.