Miami GP Preview: Everything you need to know about the 2024 Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix

Formula 1 heads to Miami for the sixth race of the 2024 season. Taking place at the famous Miami International Autodrome, here’s everything you need to know about the 2024 Miami Grand Prix.

Red Bull’s Reign and the Championship Picture

Max Verstappen has won the first two editions of the Miami Grand Prix and is the man to beat in the race of 2024. After the Sprint and race double in China, the Red Bull driver leads the Drivers’ Championship by 35 points over his teammate, Sergio Pérez. At the same time, Red Bull Racing leads the Constructors’ Championship with 195 points, 44 points ahead of Ferrari.

The Miami International Autodrome Challenge

The Miami International Autodrome is a 5.412 km circuit with 19 turns, including high-speed sections and technical corners. The first part of the track has wide, fast turns, but the stadium section from turns 11 to 16 is slow and requires careful driving.

Miami Grand Prix Track Specifications

Length of lap: 5.412 km

Lap record: 1:29.708 (Max Verstappen, 2023)

Total race laps: 57

Total race distance: 308.326 km

DRS zones: There are three DRS zones for overtaking opportunities: after turns T9, T16, and the apex of T19.

Race Timings

Here are the session timings for the 2024 Miami Grand Prix in Eastern Time (ET) and British Summer Time (BST):

Friday, May 3, 2024

Free Practice 1: 12:30–13:30 ET / 17:30–18:30 BST

Sprint Shootout: 16:30–17:14 ET / 21:30–22:14 BST

Saturday, May 4, 2024

Sprint: 12:00 ET / 17:00 BST

Qualifying: 16:00–17:00 ET / 21:00–22:00 BST

Sunday, May 5, 2024

Race: 16:00 ET / 21:00 BST

Sprint Weekend and Tires

In 2024, the Miami Grand Prix is the second out of six Sprint weekends and high temperatures are expected. This brings complexity since teams will have only one hour of practice before the Sprint shootout. Car setup and tire management will be critical, with Pirelli providing tires on the C2, C3, and C4 compounds from the middle of their range.

Fast Facts

Most Successful Driver: Max Verstappen, two-time race winner and two fastest laps in Miami.

Pole Positions: Verstappen has yet to take a pole position at Miami. The first pole was won by Charles Leclerc in 2022, and Sergio Pérez was the pole-sitter in 2023.

Podium Regulars: Only Verstappen has made it to the podium twice. In 2023, he shared the podium with Sergio Pérez and Fernando Alonso.

Notable Records: Although Verstappen has been unbeatable in Miami, he never started in the pole position but still managed to win both times.

The 2024 Miami Grand Prix should give us great racing action and intense competition. Max Verstappen will go for his third consecutive win, but it’s a Sprint weekend, and in such conditions, the heat and tricky track will make it a challenge. Will Verstappen continue his winning streak, or will another driver rise to the occasion?