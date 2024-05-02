Orlando Magic and San Antonio Spurs reportedly seen as serious contenders for top point guard in 2024 NBA free agency

Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The free agent market for point guards this summer will not be particularly strong, so with a clear need at the position, one NBA insider believes both the San Antonio Spurs and Orlando Magic will be top contenders for the best of the bunch in the 2024 open market.

Heading into the NBA games today the Spurs and Magic are in very different positions. Orlando will be fighting to keep their playoff hopes alive against the Cavaliers, while the Spurs are already in their offseason and making plans for their summer. However, both organizations are likely to have the same roster priority in the months ahead.

Both teams badly need an upgrade at the point guard position. The Magic have solid players in Cole Anthony and Markelle Fultz, but both would be better served as bench players. And making matters worse, 2023 first-round pick Anthony Black has not shown yet that he has the talent to be a floor general at the next level. They need a player that can better set up young stars Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner.

As for the Spurs, French phenom Victor Wembanyama completely lived up to the hype in his rookie season in the league, however, he did not get much help and their point guard situation is even worse than Orlando’s. That is why they could also be major players in the point guard market this summer.

The San Antonio Spurs have already been linked to potential pursuits of Hawks stars Trae Young and Dejounte Murray in the offseason. However, during a new edition of “The Athletic NBA Show” podcast, Lakers reporter Jovan Buha claimed the Spurs and Magic will be serious competitors for Los Angeles if they attempt to re-sign impending free agent D’Angelo Russell.

D’Angelo Russell stats (2023-24): 18.0 PPG, 3.1 RPG, 6.3 APG, 0.9 SPG, 42% 3PT

The nine-year veteran is expected to opt out of the final year of his contract and test his value in free agency. He had a solid season for the team in 2023-24 and like last year played very well down the stretch of the season.