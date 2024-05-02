4 Phoenix Suns coaching candidates to replace Frank Vogel

Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The Phoenix Suns coaching candidates need to be examined after the team was swept by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the 2024 NBA playoffs. Recently, a report suggested Kevin Durant wasn’t comfortable in the Suns’ offense. Meanwhile, the locker room environment wasn’t great as players “rolled their eyes” when Vogel yelled after losing to the Los Angeles Clippers on April 9.

Based on that report, a new voice in the locker room might be needed if Durant, Booker, and Beal want to help bring Phoenix back to the NBA Finals after a three-year drought.

Below, we dive into the four Suns coaching candidates that make the most sense with Durant and company.

Charles Lee, Boston Celtics assistant coach

Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Charles Lee is regarded as one of the top NBA assistant coaches and has already received interest from the Charlotte Hornets during this cycle. Lee joined the Boston Celtics after leaving the Milwaukee Bucks, and despite a rough year in Charlotte, he has an opportunity to become a head coach.

In fact, the 39-year-old coach met with the Suns before they hired Frank Vogel in 2023. Phoenix was characterized as “very interested” in Lee, so it shouldn’t be surprising that he is one of our Suns coaching candidates. Lee should be a hot ticket during the head coaching cycle, and interest from Phoenix should be expected if he doesn’t land in Charlotte.

Related: NBA MVP race 2023-24: Should Booker or Durant get recognition?

Mike Budenholzer, former Milwaukee Bucks head coach

Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Mike Budenholzer was fired by the Milwaukee Bucks after losing to the No. 8 seed Miami Heat in the 2023 NBA Playoffs. Budenholzer surprisingly didn’t land a job during the head coaching hunts last year and sat out the entire 2023-’24 NBA season.

However, the former Bucks head coach isn’t likely to be without a head coaching gig soon. Budenholzer was a finalist for the Brooklyn Nets job before the organization went for Jordi Fernandez instead. If Phoenix decides to keep Durant, Booker, and Beal, Budenholzer would be a great option as he has championship experience.

Related: Miami Heat’s current roster faces uncertain future, outlook after Jimmy Butler’s injury

Adrian Griffin, former Milwaukee Bucks head coach

Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The Bucks fired Adrian Griffin after 43 games, but he did a pretty solid job with the team. Griffin’s 30-13 coaching record was good enough for second in the Eastern Conference. Yet, the 49-year-old coach sat out the rest of the season while watching Doc Rivers lead his old team.

Griffin did well in Milwaukee, and it’s reasonable to expect the same to happen in Phoenix. The Suns need a new face, and Griffin’s 30 wins prove he can lead a team, despite what might be said within the Bucks organization. Griffin may not be a top option, but he is undoubtedly in the running for a job this summer.

Related: 10 highest scoring performances in NBA playoff history, including Michael Jordan

J.J. Redick, ESPN analyst

Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

J.J. Redick is a wild card, but his basketball knowledge has been put on display by ESPN as an NBA analyst. Redick is a “serious candidate” to replace Steve Clifford in Charlotte, so this isn’t a random, out-of-the-box idea that hasn’t been considered by other NBA teams.

In fact, the former NBA shooting guard interviewed for the Toronto Raptors head coaching position last year. The biggest question with Redick is whether he would be one of the top Suns coaching candidates since the team needs to win now. Redick has never coached in the NBA, but he has potential that could rival Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr.

Redick will likely land an NBA head coaching job at some point, as two teams have already shown interest since he joined ESPN. Should the Suns be one of them, or does an established head coach sound more appealing? If Phoenix lets Vogel go, the answer to that question should come quickly.

Related: Miami Heat labeled as a ‘favorite’ to trade for Kevin Durant this offseason