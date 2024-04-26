D’Angelo Russell’s Los Angeles Lakers career is reportedly on life support

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

When the Los Angeles Lakers selected D’Angelo Russell No. 2 overall in the 2015 NBA Draft, the hope was that he could follow the path of Kobe Bryant and others in being a legend in Southern California.

He lasted just two seasons with the Los Angeles before being traded to the Brooklyn Nets ahead of the 2017-18 season. It was not a great marriage for either side.

Fast forward several years, and it looks like Russell’s second tenure in Los Angeles is going to end in a similar manner.

According to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, it’s “likely” Russell will opt out of his contract and become a free agent this summer. He had signed a two-year, $36 million contract to remain with the Lakers last offseason. But it included a player option for the 2024-25 season. The enigmatic guard is now set to decline it.

Sad end to D’Angelo Russell’s career with the Los Angeles Lakers?

Los Angeles finds itself down 3-0 in the first round of its NBA Playoff series against the defending champion Nuggets. LeBron James and Co. lost to Denver at home Thursday night by the score of 112-105.

Russell was absolutely terrible in the game, hitting on 0-of-7 shots while scoring exactly zero points. After showing up with seven three-pointers in Game 2, he was nowhere to be found when the Lakers needed the guard the most. That could be said almost literally:

Yeah, the dude was legitimately chomping on some snacks as the rest of his team huddled up. It was an absolutely ugly scene.

All of this comes at a time when major drama is unfolding behind the scenes in Los Angeles. Said drama involves head coach Darvin Ham and the players. Heck, Anthony Davis is now taking center stage.

If the Lakers do indeed fall in ugly fashion against Denver, changes are going to be in store for this roster during the summer. That could include King James bolting.

In any event, don’t expect D’Angelo Russell to be back.