How To Watch FanDuel Sports Network Florida and Sun: Best 2024 Options

Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images

FanDuel Sports Network Florida and FanDuel Sports Network Sun are home to local sports coverage for many Florida teams. Fans of the Miami Heat, Orlando Magic, Florida Panthers, Tampa Bay Lightning, Miami Marlins, and Tampa Bay Rays can watch live games and get in-depth coverage with these two regional sports networks.

A cable subscription used to be the only way to get comprehensive sports coverage. However, that all changed with the introduction of live TV streaming services. Now, you can choose the best service for you and customize your sports viewing experience with add-on packages and other user-friendly features.

Here’s how to watch FanDuel Sports Network Florida and FanDuel Sports Network Sun with a streaming service.

Which streaming services offer FanDuel Sports Network Florida and FanDuel Sports Network Sun?

DIRECTV STREAM Fubo Hulu + Live TV Sling TV YouTube TV FanDuel Sports Network Florida ✔ ✔ FanDuel Sports Network Sun ✔ ✔

How to watch FanDuel Sports Network Florida and Sun with DIRECTV STREAM

Packages Cost per Month Channels Free Trial Entertainment $86.99 90+ Yes Choice $114.99 125+ Yes Ultimate $129.99 160+ Yes Premier $169.99 185+ Yes

DIRECTV STREAM subscribers will need the Choice package or higher to access FanDuel Sports Network Florida and Sun. Fans of the Magic, Heat, Lightning, Panthers, Rays, and Marlins, plus college teams from the Big East, Big 12, Conference USA, and Atlantic Coast Conferences, will get plenty of coverage without paying a regional sports fee.

But that’s not the only sports action. ESPN, ESPNU, NFL Network, SEC Network, Big Ten Network, Golf Channel, NBA TV, MLB TV, Tennis Channel, ESPNU and many more are available for the avid fan. Another perk? DIRECTV STREAM offers unlimited DVR storage and three simultaneous streams outside of the home for viewing on the go.

How to watch FanDuel Sports Network Florida and Sun with Fubo

Plan Cost per Month Channels Free Trial Pro $79.99 190+ Yes Elite $89.99 260+ Yes Premier $99.99 270+ Yes

Fubo has long been a sports lover’s playground, but the streaming service became even more valuable to sports fans when it added FanDuel Sports Network to the channel lineup. In addition to a plethora of Florida sports coverage, subscribers to the entry-level Pro plan can also enjoy ESPN, ESPN2, FS1, NFL Network, CBS Sports Network, Big Ten Network, and SEC Network.

Unfortunately, some popular channels, including TBS, TNT, and truTV, aren’t part of the lineup. Another drawback is the regional sports fee, depending on your location. With any plan, you can stream on up to ten devices in your house at once, and 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage are included. The first week is on the house.

How to watch FanDuel Sports Network Florida with the app

FanDuel Sports Network has its own DTC streaming service that gives viewers access to their local FanDuel Sports Network channel. In areas that cover more than one FanDuel Sports Network channel, there’s an option to bundle the networks at a discounted price. Programming includes coverage for 16 NBA teams and 12 NHL teams. MLB coverage is available in select regions with coverage for the Detroit Tigers, Milwaukee Brewers, Miami Marlins, Kansas City Royals, and Tampa Bay Rays.

The streaming service is available on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS and Android devices. FanDuel Sports Network has both a monthly and an annual subscription option, along with a 7-day free trial to test out the service.

FAQ

Is FanDuel Sports Network on any streaming service?

DIRECTV STREAM was once the only live TV streaming service that offered FanDuel Sports Network programming. In 2023, Fubo also added the regional sports network to its lineup, giving sports fans more options.

Can I watch FanDuel Sports Network Florida with YouTube TV?

The base plan of a YouTube TV subscription includes access to more than 100 channels, but FanDuel Sports Network Florida is not included on the streaming platform.

Is FanDuel Sports Network on Amazon Prime?

Diamond Sports Group recently announced a deal with Amazon Prime Video that will bring FanDuel Sports Network to the live TV streaming service. This will allow access to games from 37 professional and collegiate sports teams.