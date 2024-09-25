How To Watch Bally Sports West And SoCal: Best 2024 Options

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Thanks to the wide variety of live TV streaming services available throughout the country, watching sports has become easier than ever. Whether you want to follow a single team’s games or indulge in a multitude of sports, there’s a streaming service out there for every sports fan. So, if you’re wondering how to watch Bally Sports West and SoCal, streaming services have you covered.

Streaming is undoubtedly the best way to enjoy sports in the 21st century. With your mobile device, you can take games and matches with you wherever you go in the U.S. while enjoying features such as unlimited Cloud DVR and live TV playback. Additionally, you can cancel at any time if you decide that streaming isn’t for you.

Gone are the days when you had to miss out on regional sports. Catching your favorite teams on Bally Sports is now simple, and Southwest sports fans can access Bally Sports West and SoCal content through two streaming services, where available.

What streaming services offer Bally Sports West and SoCal?

What’s Bally Sports West and SoCal?

Bally Sports West and SoCal is a regional sports network that primarily serves the Southwestern region of the United States, including markets such as Los Angeles, Arizona, and Nevada. The network devotes a significant amount of airtime to covering the Los Angeles Kings and Anaheim Ducks of the NHL, as well as the Los Angeles Clippers of the NBA. Additionally, depending on the viewer’s location, Bally Sports West and SoCal may also stream select Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) college games.

How to watch Bally Sports West and SoCal with DIRECTV STREAM

Package Cost per Month Channels DVR Storage Free Trial CHOICE™ $108.99 105+ Unlimited Yes ULTIMATE $119.99 140+ Unlimited Yes PREMIER $164.99 150+ Unlimited Yes

Bally Sports West and SoCal is available to subscribers with three DIRECTV STREAM packages: CHOICE™, ULTIMATE, and PREMIER. With DIRECTV STREAM, you can stream on three devices while on the go, so you can enjoy a Los Angeles Clippers game anywhere it’s available.

DIRECTV STREAM offers a robust lineup of sports and stands out in the streaming service industry with its selection of regional sports networks, such as Bally Sports West and SoCal. In addition, DIRECTV STREAM’s Packages includes popular national sports channels like ESPN, Fox Sports 1, NBA TV, NFL Network, and more. You can also catch some international sports on the included Spanish networks.

How to watch Bally Sports West and SoCal with Fubo

Plan Cost per Month Channels Streamable Devices Free Trial Pro $79.99 169+ 3 Yes Elite $89.99 244+ 3 Yes Premier $99.99 288+ 3 Yes

If you’re a Fubo subscriber, you’re in luck because it’s one of the few third-party streaming services that includes Bally Sports in its channel lineup which means it can solve the problem of how to watch Bally Sports West and SoCal. You can watch Bally Sports West and SoCal on three of Fubo’s plans: Pro, Elite, and Premier. Each plan allows you to stream on up to ten devices in your home simultaneously, so you can watch Bally Sports West and SoCal from any room in the house.

Fubo is a sports-centric streaming service that offers more than 100 sporting events every month across all of its plans, in addition to Bally Sports matchups. You can check out a free trial of any plan to get a taste of Fubo’s sports lineup.

The channels included in each Fubo plan vary, but each plan – Pro, Elite, or Premier – includes FS1, NFL Network, beIN SPORTS, Big Ten Network, Golf Channel, FS2, ESPN, SEC Network, ACC Network, ESPN2, and your regional Bally Sports network. If you subscribe to Elite and above, you’ll also enjoy additional channels like the MLB Network, NBA TV, NHL Network, ESPN News, ESPNU, and Pac-12 Network. And with a Premier plan, you’ll get NFL RedZone, MLB Strike Zone, Tennis Channel, and Fight Network.

How to watch Bally Sports West and SoCal with Bally Sports Plus

Bally Sports has its own DTC streaming service that gives viewers access to their local Bally Sports channel. In areas that cover more than one Bally Sports channel, there’s an option to bundle the networks at a discounted price. Programming includes coverage for 16 NBA teams and 12 NHL teams. MLB coverage is available in select regions with coverage for the Detroit Tigers, Milwaukee Brewers, Miami Marlins, Kansas City Royals, and Tampa Bay Rays.

The streaming service is available on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS and Android devices, and BallySports.com. Bally Sports Plus has both a monthly and an annual subscription option, along with a 7-day free trial to test out the service.

How to watch Bally Sports West and SoCal on supported streaming devices

Bally Sports West and SoCal is available to stream on multiple devices, whether you subscribe to DIRECTV STREAM, Fubo, or Bally Sports Plus.

DIRECTV STREAM:

Amazon Fire TV

Google TV

Chromecast

Android TV

Chrome browser

Android/Google devices running 7.1+

Apple TV

Safari browser

iOS devices running iOS 11+

Microsoft Edge browser

Roku

Select Samsung TVs (2017-2021)

Fubo:

iOS devices

Android devices

Roku

Apple TV

Xbox

Chromecast

Amazon Fire TV

Bally Sports Plus:

Roku

Amazon Fire TV

Apple TV

iOS and Android devices

BallySports.com

How to watch Bally Sports West and SoCal on the app

You can watch Bally Sports West and SoCal content on your mobile device using the Bally Sports app, available for both iOS and Android users.

Here’s how:

Visit your device’s app store. Download Bally Sports. Login with your Bally Sports Plus account or DIRECTV STREAM credentials. For DIRECTV STREAM, tap “More.” Tap “Connect TV Provider.” Search for DIRECTV STREAM. Start streaming Bally Sports West and SoCal on your mobile device.

Is live sports streaming worth it?

Live sports streaming is absolutely worth it, especially when you consider the portability it provides for your favorite games. By subscribing to a streaming service, you can take your games with you wherever you go in the U.S. and watch them on your mobile device, as long as you have internet connection. Additionally, most streaming services, such as DIRECTV STREAM, Fubo, and Bally Sports Plus, allow you to stream on multiple devices simultaneously, so there’s no need to fight over the remote. If you’re still hesitant, many streaming services offer a free trial, allowing you to try live sports streaming before committing to a subscription.

FAQ

Which streaming service has Bally Sports West?

Currently, there are three streaming services that offer Bally Sports West. If you subscribe to a CHOICE™ or higher-level package, DIRECTV STREAM includes Bally Sports West. Fubo includes Bally Sports West if you subscribe to a Pro, Elite, or Premier plan. Alternatively, Bally Sports Plus streams both Bally Sports West and Bally Sports SoCal.

How much does it cost to stream Bally Sports?

You can stream Bally Sports on DIRECTV STREAM for as little as $99.99 per month + tax where available, on Fubo starting at $74.99 per month, or through Bally Sports Plus starting at $19.99 per month.

Can you pay for just Bally Sports?

Yes, it’s possible to pay for just Bally Sports by subscribing to Bally Sports Plus. However, please note that you’ll only have access to the Bally Sports network that serves your local market. For example, if you live in the Midwest, you won’t be able to subscribe to Bally Sports West and SoCal.