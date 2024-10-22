How To Watch the Los Angeles Kings: Best Options in 2024

Credit: Marc DesRosiers-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Kings strung together a promising season last year, finishing with a 44-27 record. Led by center Anze Kopitar, the Kings were in prime position to possibly make a playoff run. The Oilers ultimately eliminated the Kings in the first round of playoffs last year, so they have another chance at the winner’s circle during the 2024-25 season.

Here’s when and where the LA Kings are playing this week so you can cheer them on to victory:

Tuesday, October 22 at 11 p.m. ET: Los Angeles Kings at Las Vegas Golden Knights (ESPN)

Los Angeles Kings at Las Vegas Golden Knights (ESPN) Thursday, October 24 at 10:30 p.m. ET: San Jose Sharks at Los Angeles Kings (ESPN Plus)

San Jose Sharks at Los Angeles Kings (ESPN Plus) Saturday, October 26 at 4 p.m. ET: Utah Hockey Club at Los Angeles Kings (ESPN Plus)

Utah Hockey Club at Los Angeles Kings (ESPN Plus) Tuesday, October 29 at 10 p.m. ET: Los Angeles Kings at San Jose Sharks (ESPN)

Los Angeles Kings at San Jose Sharks (ESPN) Wednesday, October 30 at 10 p.m. ET: Las Vegas Golden Knights at Los Angeles Kings (TNT)

If you’re a Kings fan wanting to learn how to stream the LA Kings live, we can help. We’ll show you which channels you need and the best live TV streaming platform offering these channels. That way, you can enjoy the Kings action for less than what cable charges.

What channels are Los Angeles Kings games on?

To stream Kings games live, you’ll need a streaming platform offering ESPN, TNT, FanDuel Sports Network West, K-CAL(CBS), and ESPN Plus. ESPN Plus is a separate subscription you can buy directly through ESPN or bundle it with your Hulu + Live TV subscription.

Below is a look at which platforms offer the most channels you need:

DIRECTV STREAM Fubo Hulu + Live TV Sling TV YouTube TV ESPN ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ TNT ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ FanDuel Sports Network West ✔ ✔ CBS ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔* ✔ *Local channels only available in select locations

Watch the Los Angeles Kings on DIRECTV STREAM

DIRECTV STREAM is one of the best ways for Kings fans to stream games live. If you select the Choice plan, costing $114.99 per month, it features ESPN, TNT, your local CBS, and FanDuel Sports Network West. DIRECTV STREAM is one of only two streaming service providers offering FanDuel Sports Network West, which is a must-have for Kings fans.

In turn, you can stream many Kings games live. The platform includes unlimited recording space, allowing you to record every LA game. Moreover, with unlimited device streams, DIRECTV STREAM works best for larger households.

Watch the Los Angeles Kings on Fubo

Fubo offers you almost 200 channels in their base package for $79.99 per month. This package includes ESPN, CBS, and FanDuel Sports Network West. You’ll also receive 1,000 hours of recording space and 10 device streams at the same time.

Similar to other streaming services, you’ll need a separate subscription for ESPN Plus and the service doesn’t carry TNT. Those things aside, Fubo is a solid service that packs a lot of entertainment and sports content into an affordable plan.

Watch the Los Angeles Kings on Hulu + Live TV

Hulu + Live TV is the one streaming service offering ESPN Plus in their base package. With the base plan, you receive over 90 channels, unlimited recording space, and access to on-demand content from Hulu, Disney Plus, and ESPN Plus for $76.99 per month.

The only drawback is Hulu doesn’t offer FanDuel Sports Network West in their live TV package. This means you’ll need to supplement coverage with FanDuel Sports Network Plus if you want to catch the remaining regular season games. That aside, Hulu + Live TV is one of the best ways for fans to stream NHL games live with ESPN, TNT, and your local channels included.

Watch The Los Angeles Kings on Sling TV

Sling TV is an affordable way for NHL fans to stream some games live. The Sling Orange package starts from $40 per month and includes ESPN and TNT. This allows Kings fans to stream some of the nationally-aired contests live. You also have 50 hours of DVR content to record a few games.

However, the platform doesn’t offer FanDuel Sports Network West, meaning you’ll miss some of the Kings regular season games. You can bypass this by purchasing a FanDuel Sports Network Plus subscription. On top of this, you’ll also need a separate ESPN Plus subscription, so while Sling TV is an affordable option to stream sports live, it won’t grant you access to every game without supplemental coverage.

Watch the Los Angeles Kings on YouTube TV

YouTube TV is a great service for sports fans. The base package includes regional sports programming, ESPN, CBS, and TNT. With a starting price of $72.99 per month, the platform is one of the more affordable options.

However, YouTube TV doesn’t offer FanDuel Sports Network West. On top of this, you’ll need a separate subscription to ESPN Plus. So, while it’s a good option for some contests, you’ll need to supplement coverage to catch all games live.

Watch the Los Angeles Kings on ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus is one of the best ways for hockey fans to stream NHL games live. The platform will broadcast over 1.050 regular season games, making it the best way to catch out-of-market contests.

You can buy ESPN Plus as a standalone service for $10.99 per month. Or you can do the Hulu bundle with Disney Plus for $14.99 per month. Another option is to subscribe to Hulu + Live TV with the on-demand bundle, as it includes ESPN Plus. This will run you around $76.99 but also give you other channels for hockey content.

FAQ

Where can I watch the LA Kings today?

Streaming platforms like DIRECTV STREAM offer most of the channels you need. You can also get supplemental coverage on ESPN Plus. Buy it directly through ESPN, or you can bundle it with a Hulu + Live TV subscription.

Who broadcasts LA Kings?

You’ll need a streaming service offering ESPN, TNT, CBS in Los Angeles, and FanDuel Sports Network West. In addition, unless you have Hulu + Live TV, you’ll need an ESPN Plus subscription as well.

How can I watch FanDuel Sports Network West?

Several streaming providers like DIRECTV STREAM and Fubo offer FanDuel Sports Network West. In DIRECTV STREAM’s case, you’ll need at least the Choice package to have access to that channel.