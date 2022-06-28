How to Watch Bally Sports South Without Cable

Those who love to watch the game on Bally Sports South no longer need to commit to a traditional cable TV package, which often comes with a hefty price tag and a lengthy contract. With so many options in the live streaming market, cutting the cord is a great way to save money without missing out on a game.

With a streaming subscription, you can customize your watch experience to get the best channels and sports options based on your preferences. You can even record live games and shows to watch at a later time. Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch Bally Sports South live without cable using DIRECTV STREAM.

What is Bally Sports South?

Bally Sports South is one of the nation’s largest regional sports networks (RSNs). The network carries regular-season games for the Atlanta Braves (MLB), Carolina Hurricanes (NHL), Nashville Predators (NHL), Atlanta United (MLS), and Atlanta Dream (WNBA).

Remember, the teams you’ll have access to depend on your region. If you reside in Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and parts of Kentucky, you’ll have access to Bally Sports South.

But, since the network covers such an extensive area, it crosses several dividing lines between major sports teams, meaning viewers in Atlanta may not be able to watch the Carolina Hurricanes or Nashville Predators, for example.

What streaming services offer access to Bally Sports South?

DIRECTV STREAM is currently the only live TV streaming service that offers Bally Sports South. You can access this channel with DIRECTV STREAM’s Choice, Ultimate, or Premier plans, with prices starting at $89.99 per month. With all three plans, you’ll get access to several national sports channels, including ESPN, Fox Sports 1, NBA TV, and MLB Network. The service’s most affordable Entertainment plan doesn’t offer access to Bally Sports South.

How to watch Bally Sports South with DIRECTV STREAM

DIRECTV STREAM is the best option for sports fans to catch their favorite games on the go. Currently, you’ll find a five-day free trial with any of the plans offered on the website.

Here’s how to sign up:

Head to the DIRECTV STREAM website and select your plan of choice. Choose any add-ons you wish to have in your subscription, then click “Start Free Trial.” Enter your account information and create a username and password. Select a payment method. Click “Submit” and start streaming!

What is DIRECTV STREAM?

DIRECTV

DIRECTV STREAM is a streaming service similar to traditional cable TV. It’s an excellent choice for viewers looking to cut the cord without giving up their favorite networks and channels. DIRECTV STREAM offers four different packages ranging from $69.99 to $149.99 per month, each plan offering more channels than the previous one. You’ll also find a selection of add-on options, including Movies Extra, HBO Max, SHOWTIME, STARZ, and several international TV packages.

As mentioned before, with DIRECTV STREAM, you’ll need to subscribe to the Choice, Ultimate, or Premier plan to access Bally Sports South. With these three plans, you can watch a variety of sports networks, including CBS Sports Network, FOX Sports 1, FOX Sports 2, Sportsman Channel, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNews, ESPNU, MLB Network, NBA League Pass, NBA TV, Golf Channel, Tennis Channel, and more. Here are the details you need about each specific DIRECTV STREAM plan:

Plan Cost Per Month Quantity Quality Free Trial? Entertainment $69.99 65+ channels Wide channel selection with unlimited DVR storage, but no access to Bally Sports South Yes Choice $89.99 90+ channels Includes RSNs, Bally Sports, and AT&T SportsNet networks Yes Ultimate $104.99 130+ channels Includes the Olympic Channel, CBS Sports Network, and NHL Network Yes Premier $149.99 140+ channels Includes CINEMAX, HBO, SHOWTIME, and STARZ Yes

What sports offerings does DIRECTV STREAM provide?

DIRECTV STREAM offers a wide variety of sports networks in every package. In the base plan alone, you’ll have access to most regional sports networks (though not Bally Sports South), making this service exceptionally beneficial to cable-cutting basketball and hockey fans.

Across the four plans offered, you’ll have access to networks like CBS Sports Network, FOX Sports 1, FOX Sports 2, ESPN, MLB Network, NBA League Pass, NBA TV, Big Ten Network, and NBC Sports Network. While DIRECTV STREAM is the only streaming service that carries Bally Sports South, there are cheaper options like FuboTV, which has a more robust sports lineup in its base package.

How to watch Bally Sports South on supported streaming devices

DIRECTV STREAM is the only live TV streaming service currently offering Bally Sports South. By downloading the DIRECTV app, you’ll be able to stream from various mobile devices, making it easy to take the game with you wherever you go. Here’s a list of DIRECTV STREAM’s supported devices:

Amazon Fire TV

Roku

Apple TV

iOS devices

Android devices

Xbox One

Google TV with Chromecast

Smart TVs with Chromecast

How to watch Bally Sports South on the app

The Bally Sports app offers brief game and programming highlights without having to sign into the app. To watch live games, however, you’ll need to sign in using a TV subscription, such as DIRECTV STREAM or a local cable provider. With the Bally Sports app, you’ll be able to follow along with real-time stats and highlights, and you’ll have access to full replays once the game is over. To get started, download the Bally Sports app.

Is live sports streaming worth it?

Kaspars Grinvalds – stock.adobe.com

Live TV streaming services like DIRECTV STREAM are trending. They allow you to keep costs low without sacrificing your favorite sports and networks like Bally Sports South. You can also take the game with you on the mobile app and easily record or rewatch any game at any time. For cord-cutting sports fans looking to make the switch from traditional cable, live TV streaming services are an affordable and convenient choice.