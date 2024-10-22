How To Watch FanDuel Sports Network Southwest Without Cable 2024

Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

With FanDuel Sports Network Southwest, you’ll get comprehensive coverage of high school, collegiate, and professional sports in Texas. This regional sports network (RSN) is dedicated to Texans. If you want to check out the big hitters for the Rangers this year, or check the score from the Dallas Stars game, FanDuel Sports Network Southwest has you covered.

If you live and breathe Texas sports, FanDuel Sports Network Southwest is a must-have. Gaining access to it is pretty simple in today’s world of streaming. A few live TV streaming services offer FanDuel Sports Network Southwest, make sure you have the right one to catch all the action from your favorite teams.

What is FanDuel Sports Network Southwest?

With the right streaming service (and the right zip code), you can stream FanDuel Sports Network Southwest and catch teams like the Texas Rangers (MLB) and the Dallas Stars (NHL) in action. FanDuel Sports Network Southwest is a regional sports network (RSN) that streams local sports to fans who live in the following markets:

Dallas-Fort Worth

Houston

San Antonio

Arkansas

Programming may vary by market.

What streaming services offer FanDuel Sports Network Southwest?

Two streaming services currently offer FanDuel Sports Network Southwest: DIRECTV STREAM and Fubo. You can also stream FanDuel Sports Network Southwest with the official FanDuel Sports Network app and a FanDuel Sports Network Plus subscription.

Streaming Service Fubo DIRECTV STREAM FanDuel Sports Network Plus Hulu + Live TV Sling TV FanDuel Sports Network Southwest ✓ ✓ ✓

Watch FanDuel Sports Network Southwest with Fubo

Plan Cost per Month Channels Free Trial Pro $79.99 169+ Yes Elite $89.99 244+ Yes Ultimate $99.99 288+ Yes

Fubo has emerged as the only other live TV streaming service offering FanDuel Sports Network, further expanding its already extensive channel selection. Subscribers can now enjoy the regional sports network alongside other sports, entertainment, and news channels, including FS1, NFL Network, Big Ten Network, Golf Channel and more.

While some of the bells and whistles may be less impressive than those of DIRECTV STREAM, Fubo offers sports fans an affordable alternative with twice as many channels. Give Fubo a go with a free trial today.

Watch FanDuel Sports Network Southwest with DIRECTV STREAM

Package Cost per Month Channels Free Trial CHOICE™ $114.99 125+ Yes ULTIMATE $129.99 160+ Yes PREMIER $169.99 185+ Yes

One option forFanDuel Sports Network Southwest viewers is a DIRECTV STREAM subscription. DIRECTV STREAM is one of the few streaming services that includes RSNs like FanDuel Sports Network, along with over 100 other channels available with a Choice, Ultimate, or Premier subscription. In addition to a DIRECTV STREAM free trial, customers also enjoy unlimited simultaneous DVR recordings, 72-hour watch back capabilities, and free local affiliate channels.

If you change your mind and decide you no longer need FanDuel Sports Network Southwest in your life, you can always downgrade to an Entertainment plan. Note that the Entertainment plan does not include any RSNs. Give any DIRECTV STREAM plan a shot with a free trial today.

Watch FanDuel Sports Network Southwest with the app

FanDuel Sports Network has its own DTC streaming service that gives viewers access to their local FanDuel Sports Network channel. In areas that cover more than one FanDuel Sports Network channel, there’s an option to bundle the networks at a discounted price. Programming includes coverage for 16 NBA teams and 12 NHL teams. MLB coverage is available in select regions with coverage for the Detroit Tigers, Milwaukee Brewers, Miami Marlins, Kansas City Royals, and Tampa Bay Rays.

The streaming service is available on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS and Android devices. FanDuel Sports Network Plus has both a monthly and an annual subscription option, along with a 7-day free trial to test out the service.

FAQ

How can I watch FanDuel Sports Network without cable?

There are two ways to watch FanDuel Sports Network without cable. You can subscribe to a streaming service that includes FanDuel Sports Network in its channel lineup, or you can subscribe to FanDuel Sports Network Plus directly through the official website or app.

What is the cheapest way to get FanDuel Sports Network?

The cheapest way to get FanDuel Sports Network is to subscribe to your market’s FanDuel Sports Network network(s) at fanduelsportsnetwork.com. For example, you can subscribe to FanDuel Sports Network Southwest for only $19.99 per month. However, you may get a better bang for your buck by subscribing to a streaming service that includes FanDuel Sports Network, along with dozens of additional sports channels.

Is FanDuel Sports Network on Amazon Prime?

FanDuel Sports Network is currently not yet available on Amazon Prime, but according to Forbes, a deal between Prime and Diamond Sports Group, the parent company of FanDuel Sports Network, is in the works and may become available as soon as Spring 2024.