How To Watch FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin: Best Options

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Wondering how to watch FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin? FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin, the regional sports network (RSN) serving the state of Wisconsin and its neighboring areas, is a must-have for sports fans in the Upper Midwest region of the U.S. When you subscribe to a sports streaming service that includes RSNs, you’ll enjoy access to all of your home team’s games as well as in-depth coverage and insights from local sports experts.

What is FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin?

Access to regional sports networks like FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin is surprisingly limited. Currently, only two live TV streaming services offer this network, allowing fans to follow their favorite teams such as the Milwaukee Bucks, Milwaukee Brewers, Minnesota Wild, Minnesota United FC, and numerous collegiate teams from the surrounding area. FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin caters to subscribers in Wisconsin, Eastern Minnesota, Western Upper Peninsula of Michigan, Northwestern Illinois, and Iowa.

What streaming services offer FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin?

Watch FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin with DIRECTV STREAM

Package Cost per Month Channels DVR Storage Free Trial CHOICE™ $108.99 105+ Unlimited Yes ULTIMATE $119.99 140+ Unlimited Yes PREMIER $164.99 150+ Unlimited Yes

Until recently, DIRECTV STREAM was the sole streaming service providing access to FanDuel Sports Network Networks. By subscribing to its CHOICE™ package or higher, you’ll gain access to the RSN featuring all of your favorite local teams. In addition to FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin, you can enjoy a wide range of channels, including ESPNU, FanDuel TV, GOLF Channel, MLB Network, NBA TV, and more.

Watch FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin with Fubo

Plan Cost per Month Channels Streamable Devices Free Trial Pro $74.99 161+ 3 Yes Elite $84.99 233+ 3 Yes Premier $94.99 242+ 3 Yes

Fubo, a recent addition to the roster of FanDuel Sports Network streaming services, is known for its sports-centric channel lineup, making it a natural partner for FanDuel Sports Network. Subscribers can access a variety of Fubo channels, such as FS1, NFL Network, Big Ten Network, Golf Channel, FS2, ESPN, ESPN2, and more.

Offering a commitment-free approach, Fubo requires no contracts and has no hidden fees, making it a user-friendly option for watching your favorite channels. Depending on the package you choose, you’ll receive 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage and a diverse selection of entertainment and news channels, catering to the whole family. With a free trial available, FuboTV is an excellent option to test and determine if it meets your streaming needs.

How to watch FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin with the app

FanDuel Sports Network has its own DTC streaming service that gives viewers access to their local FanDuel Sports Network channel. In areas that cover more than one FanDuel Sports Network channel, there’s an option to bundle the networks at a discounted price. Programming includes coverage for 16 NBA teams and 12 NHL teams. MLB coverage is available in select regions with coverage for the Detroit Tigers, Milwaukee Brewers, Miami Marlins, Kansas City Royals, and Tampa Bay Rays.

The streaming service is available on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, iOs and Android devices. FanDuel Sports Network Plus has both a monthly and an annual subscription option, along with a 7-day free trial to test out the service.

Why sign up for a streaming service?

Subscribing to a live TV streaming service offers numerous advantages over traditional cable subscriptions. With features like unlimited Cloud DVR, multiple screens, and various other enhancements, you’ll enjoy a more streamlined viewing experience. Catering to a wide range of interests, from sports and entertainment to news, these services allow you to watch your favorite content at home or on the go, making life just a bit more convenient.

FAQs

How can I watch FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin?

To live stream FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin, simply sign up for either DIRECTV STREAM or FuboTV. In addition to gaining access to FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin, you’ll enjoy a broad selection of other channels. Catch all the action from Milwaukee Bucks, Milwaukee Brewers, Minnesota Wild, and Minnesota United FC games on FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin.

Is FanDuel Sports Network free on Roku?

Yes, the FanDuel Sports Network app is free to download on your Roku device.

Can I watch FanDuel Sports Network without cable?

Watching a FanDuel Sports Network network doesn’t require a cable subscription. By signing up for a live TV streaming service, you can cut the cord and still enjoy all of your favorite local teams as they compete.