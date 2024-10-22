How To Watch FanDuel Sports Network Indiana: Best Options 2024

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Are you cutting cable but still want to watch FanDuel Sports Network Indiana? You can still enjoy Indiana sports after switching to streaming. Catch all of the action of every Pacers’ game this season, along with local college favorites such as the Indiana Hoosiers and the Purdue Boilermakers, the St. Louis Blues, Indiana Fever, and a handpicked selection of ACC games. You’ll also get expert commentary, analysis, and more. You can do it all with a live TV streaming service.

What streaming services offer FanDuel Sports Network Indiana?

DIRECTV STREAM Fubo Hulu + Live TV Sling TV YouTube TV FanDuel Sports Network Indiana ✔ ✔

Watch FanDuel Sports Network Indiana with DIRECTV STREAM

Packages Cost per Month Channels Free Trial Entertainment $86.99 90+ Yes Choice $114.99 125+ Yes Ultimate $129.99 160+ Yes Premier $169.99 185+ Yes

You can stay connected to your favorite Indiana teams with a DIRECTV STREAM subscription. You’ll get FanDuel Sports Network Indiana with the Choice plan and above, if you live in-market. Your subscription will also include sought-after channels, such as ESPNU, NBA TV, Golf Channel, and ACC Network, ensuring you’re always in the loop with the latest sports news and events.

Each DIRECTV STREAM package comes with unlimited Cloud DVR, allowing you to record games to watch later. The streaming service also allows for unlimited screen watching within the same home network, making it easy to stream multiple games simultaneously, or allowing everyone in the house to watch their own shows at the same time.

Watch FanDuel Sports Network Indiana with Fubo

Cost per Month Channels Free Trial Pro $79.99 190+ Yes Elite $89.99 260+ Yes Premier $99.99 270+ Yes

Fubo has long been a premier sports streaming service, boasting an extensive channel lineup of top sports networks, which includes FanDuel Sports Network Indiana or other regional sports networks depending on your location. Keep in mind that with Fubo, you’ll have a regional sports fee in addition to your monthly subscription cost, if you live in an area where an RSN is available.

Fubo users can customize their plans with add-ons like the Sports Lite add-on which includes NBA TV, NHL Network, MLB Network, and more for an additional monthly fee. You’ll also get unlimited Cloud DVR.

Watch FanDuel Sports Network Indiana with the app

FanDuel Sports Network has its own DTC streaming service that gives viewers access to their local FanDuel Sports Network channel. In areas that cover more than one FanDuel Sports Network channel, there’s an option to bundle the networks at a discounted price. Programming includes coverage for 16 NBA teams and 12 NHL teams. MLB coverage is available in select regions with coverage for the Detroit Tigers, Milwaukee Brewers, Miami Marlins, Kansas City Royals, and Tampa Bay Rays.

The streaming service is available on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS and Android devices. FanDuel Sports Network has both a monthly and an annual subscription option, along with a 7-day free trial to test out the service.

FAQs

Which streaming service has FanDuel Sports Network Indiana?

FanDuel Sports Network Indiana can be found on DIRECTV STREAM and Fubo. You can also watch with FanDuel Sports Network Plus.

How much does it cost to stream FanDuel Sports Network?

While downloading the FanDuel Sports Network app is free, accessing live programming requires a subscription to a live TV streaming service such as DIRECTV STREAM or Fubo.

Does Hulu have FanDuel Sports Network?

FanDuel Sports Network is not part of the Hulu + Live TV lineup. You’ll need a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM or Fubo to livestream.