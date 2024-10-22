How To Watch FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City: Best Options 2024

Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

If you’re a Kansas City sports fan who wants to ditch cable, you’re in luck. You can still watch FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City with a live TV streaming service. With the channel, you’ll get access to coverage for your favorite teams, such as the Kansas City Royals, St. Louis Blues, Kansas Jayhawks, and Kansas State Wildcats.

Here are the best streaming platforms that offer the channel.

What streaming services offer FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City?

Streaming Service DIRECTV STREAM Fubo Hulu + Live TV Sling TV YouTube TV FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City ✔ ✔

Watch FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City with DIRECTV STREAM

Package Cost per Month Channels Free Trial Entertainment $86.99 90+ Yes Choice $114.99 125+ Yes Ultimate $129.99 160+ Yes Premier $169.99 185+ Yes

DIRECTV STREAM is one of the top services for sports fans. It’s one of only two services to offer most regional sports networks in its channel lineup, which also includes the Big 12 Conference, ESPNU, Golf Channel, NBA TV, and many more. You’ll need the Choice package or above to tune in.

With DIRECTV STREAM, subscribers benefit from unlimited Cloud DVR to record games and watch later, and unlimited simultaneous streams on the home network, so everyone in the family can watch what they want, all at the same time.

Watch FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City with Fubo

Packages Cost per Month Channels Free Trial Pro $79.99 190+ Yes Elite $89.99 260+ Yes Premier $99.99 270+ Yes

Fubo is the only other live TV streaming service to currently offer FanDuel Sports Network channels, including FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City. Note that if you live in an area where an RSN is available, you’ll automatically have a regional sports fee added to your monthly subscription cost. Fubo is known for its wide range of sports channels and the variety of add-ons, including NFL RedZone, MLB Strike Zone, Tennis Channel, Fight Network, and more.

Fubo also offers unlimited Cloud DVR with all packages, so you can record games to watch whenever it’s convenient. You can watch on up to ten screens simultaneously.

Watch FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City the app

FanDuel Sports Network has its own DTC streaming service that gives viewers access to their local FanDuel Sports Network channel. In areas that cover more than one FanDuel Sports Network channel, there’s an option to bundle the networks at a discounted price. Programming includes coverage for 16 NBA teams and 12 NHL teams. MLB coverage is available in select regions with coverage for the Detroit Tigers, Milwaukee Brewers, Miami Marlins, Kansas City Royals, and Tampa Bay Rays.

The streaming service is available on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS and Android devices. FanDuel Sports Network has both a monthly and an annual subscription option, along with a 7-day free trial to test out the service.

FAQs

Can I watch FanDuel Sports Network Without a provider?

Opting for a live TV streaming service allows you to gain access to FanDuel Sports Network without the need for a cable provider. Currently, DIRECTV STREAM and Fubo are your go-to choices for streaming your local regional sports network.

Does YouTube TV have FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City?

Unfortunately, YouTube TV doesn’t currently include FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City in its channel lineup or any available add-ons.

Is FanDuel Sports Network free on Roku?

The FanDuel Sports Network app can be downloaded for free on Roku devices; however, to watch FanDuel Sports Network live, you will need a subscription to a streaming service that includes access to the network, such as DIRECTV STREAM or Fubo.