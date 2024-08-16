fbpx

New York Knicks game today: TV schedule, scores, and upcoming 2024-25 Knicks schedule

Updated:
Follow Us
knicks game today
Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Is there a New York Knicks game today? While there are upcoming NBA games today, it doesn’t always mean New York is taking to the hardwood. Here you can find all the information you need to know for the next matchup in the 2024-25 NBA season.

Also Read: New York Knicks insider suggests Julius Randle could have surprisingly unselfish role in final year of contract

New York Knicks game today

When is the next New York Knicks game?Tuesday, October 22
Who are they playing?Boston Celtics
Where are the Knicks playing?TD Garden
What time does the Knicks game start?7:30 PM
What channel is the Knicks game on?TNT
Where can we stream the Knicks game?NBA League Pass

Note: Schedule subject to change. Updated for each game.

Is there a Knicks game today?

There is no Knicks game today. The next scheduled New York Knicks game is on October 22 when they begin the 2024-25 season.

What time is the Knicks game today?

The next Knicks game will take place on Sunday at 3:30 PM ET.

Also Read: Best NBA players of all time – Ranking the 20 best NBA players ever

How to watch New York Knicks game today?

Most New York Knicks regular season games air on the MSG Network or are streamed on the NBA league pass.

Who do the Knicks play next?

knicks game today
Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Knicks’ next game is on October 22 versus the Boston Celtics.

What place are the New York Knicks in?

The Knicks ended the season in the second spot in the Eastern Conference NBA standings.

Where do the New York Knicks play?

The Knicks play all of their home games at the world’s most famous arena, Madison Square Garden.

Related: NBA playoff predictions – How far do we think the New York Knicks will go in the 2024-25 season?

What time do gates open for the Knicks game today?

knicks game today
Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

All gates for Knicks games at Madison Square Garden or matchups on the road usually open an hour before the game’s tip-off.

How many home games do the Knicks play in 2024-25?

The team plays 41 home and 41 away games during the 2024-25 NBA season.

2024 New York Knicks playoffs schedule

Here is the schedule for the 2024-25 New York Knicks schedule before the All-Star break.

DateOpponentTime (ET)TV Info
October 22@ Boston Celtics7:30 PMTNT
October 25Indiana Pacers7:30 PMESPN
October 28Cleveland Cavaliers7:30 PMMSG Network
October 30@ Miami Heat7:30 PMMSG Network
November 1@ Detroit Pistons7:30 PMMSG Network
November 4@ Houston Rockets8:45 PMMSG Network
November 6@ Atlanta Hawks7:30 PMMSG Network
November 8Milwaukee Bucks7:30 PMMSG Network
November 10@ Indiana Pacers7:30 PMMSG Network
November 12@ Philadelphia 76ers7:30 PMTNT
November 13Chicago Bulls7:30 PMMSG Network
November 15Brooklyn Nets7:30 PMMSG Network
November 17Brooklyn Nets7:00 PMMSG Network
November 18Washington Wizards7:30 PMMSG Network
November 20@ Phoenix Suns10:00 PMESPN
November 23@ Utah Jazz5:00 PMNBA TV
November 25@ Denver Nuggets9:00 PMMSG Network
November 27@ Dallas Mavericks7:30 PMMSG Network
November 29@ Charlotte Hornets12:00 PMNBA TV
December 1New Orleans Pelicans6:00 PMMSG Network
December 3Orlando Magic7:30 PMTNT
December 5Charlotte Hornets7:30 PMMSG Network
December 7Detroit Pistons7:30 PMMSG Network
December 9@ Toronto Raptors7:30 PMNBA TV
December 19@ Minnesota Timberwolves8:00 PMMSG Network
December 21@ New Orleans Pelicans8:00 PMNBA TV
December 23Toronto Raptors7:30 PMMSG Network
December 25San Antonio Spurs12:00 PMESPN
December 27@ Orlando Magic7:00 PMMSG Network
December 28@ Washington Wizards7:00 PMMSG Network
December 30@ Washington Wizards7:00 PMNBA TV
January 1Utah Jazz7:30 PMMSG Network
January 3@ Oklahoma City Thunder8:00 PMNBA TV
January 4@ Chicago Bulls8:00 PMMSG Network
January 6Orlando Magic7:30 PMMSG Network
January 8Toronto Raptors7:0 PMESPN
January 10Oklahoma City Thuneer7:30 PMMSG Network
January 12Milwaukee Bucks3:00 PMMSG Network
January 13Detroit Pistons7:30 PMMSG Network
January 15@ Philadelphia 76ers7:30 PMESPN
January 17Minnesota Timberwolves7:30 PMMSG Network
January 20Atlanta Hawks3:00 PMMSG Network
January 21@ Brooklyn Nets7:30 PMTNT
January 25Sacramento Kings7:30 PMMSG Network
January 27Memphis Grizzlies7:30 PMMSG Network
January 29Denver Nuggets7:30 PMESPN
February 1Los Angeles Lakers8:30 PMABC
February 3Houston Rockets7:30 PMNBA TV
February 4@ Toronto Raptors7:30 PMMSG Network
February 8Boston Celtics8:30 PMABC
February 11@ Indiana Pacers7:30 PMTNT
February 12Atlanta Hawks7:30 PMMSG Network

Also Read: NBA insider shockingly suggests New York Knicks could target trade for specific future Hall-of-Famer later this year

New York Knicks record by year

  • 2023-24: 50-32
  • 2022-23: 47-35
  • 2021-22: 35-47
  • 2020-21: 41-31
  • 2019-20: 21-45
  • 2018-19: 17-65
  • 2017-18: 29-53
Mentioned in this article:

More About: