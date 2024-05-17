Did an ‘epic fart’ motivate New York Knicks before dominant Game 5 win, and is another being prepared for Game 6 tonight?

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

A hilarious story making the rounds about the New York Knicks claims one of the oddest things possible led to the team entering their eventual Game 5 win feeling loose and in a jovial mood.

Heading into the NBA games today, the Knicks have a massive opportunity in front of them. After a dominant victory on Tuesday, the franchise has the chance to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time in over 20 years on Friday night.

New York has this unique opportunity due to an outstanding win over the Indiana Pacers in Game 5 of their semifinal series. The team entered the game on the heels of back-to-back losses that cost them all of the momentum they developed in the first two wins. Obviously, there was a lot of tension heading into the matchup but it seems that was eased in a strange but hilarious way.

On Thursday, several sources around the team revealed that a loud fart, of all things, reportedly helped to loosen players up before a massive game against Indiana and is viewed as a surprisingly key part of their eventual victory.

“When it happened, it strung along for a lot longer than one might expect for a fart of that volume … It actually didn’t get a reaction audibly at all. It got pure silence and a look over to that one player, and that one player looked around as if he was being inconspicuous and said with a completely straight face, ‘Something’s up with the pipes in here,'” The Athletic Knicks reporter Fred Katz told “The Dan Le Batard Show” about the “epic” and “loud and proud” fart.

This New York Knicks team has endeared itself to fans in the city and around the country for their hard-nosed, gutsy, and clutch play. But also because of how silly some of their players — especially Josh Hart — can be and this moment adds a new chapter to their growing fandom.

The big question now is can another lucky fart be delivered to help lead the team to a pivotal Game 6 win on Friday night? One has to wonder if beans will be on the pre-game menu today. This evening’s Knicks vs. Pacers game goes down inside the Gainbridge Fieldhouse and will have a first tip of 8:30 PM ET on ESPN.