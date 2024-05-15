New York Knicks news: Donte DiVincenzo roasts Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton in hilarious social media post after Game 5

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The battle between the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers has now gone from the court to social media as Donte DiVincenzo shared a post on Instagram that hilariously mocks Indy’s top star, Tyrese Haliburton.

The Eastern Conference clash between the Knicks and Pacers has been, arguably, the most entertaining series in the semifinal round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs. The best-of-seven has been physical and testy just like classic series between the two organizations from the past.

Game 4 and 5 in particular have seen an uptick in physicality and aggression and included five technicals being dealt out on Tuesday night. While the heated battle has remained on the court, it now has moved to social media.

Following the New York Knicks 121-91 win on Tuesday night, fan-favorite Donte DiVincenzo took to his Instagram account and shared a pretty hilarious meme that can be viewed below.

Knicks Donte Divincenzo roasting the Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton on IG after tonight's blowout win and as a Sixers fan I am here for the Ben Simmons slander.😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/qkYGziV85x — Midtown Mike (@MidtownMike22) May 15, 2024

The image harkened back to a memorable moment in the first Spider-Man film where Peter Parker realizes that he can see better without his glasses. However, in this instance, Parker is better with them and sees Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton with his glasses off, but when he puts them on it’s Ben Simmons.

So what is the image trying to say? Well, despite being the team’s best player, the All-Star has seemingly shrunk a bit under the bright lights of the playoffs. While he has scored over 30 points twice in this series, during these playoffs there have been three games where he shot less than 10 times, which is shocking for a top player, and has scored in the teens seven times.

Ben Simmons’ end with the Philadelphia 76ers came after a horrendous performance in some big playoff games. It led to serious blowback from fans and a huge schism between him and the front office that only ended once he was traded to the Brooklyn Nets in 2022. Haliburton scored just 13 points in the Pacers Game 5 loss.