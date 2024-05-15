Donte DiVincenzo has hilarious response to Pacers trying to bully Knicks in Game 5: ‘You’re not a tough guy, keep it moving’

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

New York Knicks fan-favorite Donte DiVincenzo had a spicy hot take about the Indiana Pacers’ attempts to physically impose their will on their opponents in Game 5: “You’re not tough.”

Heading into the NBA games today, the Knicks and Pacers are getting a rest day after going to war again in Game 5 of their semifinal series. The entire best of seven has been physical, but it seemingly has ticked up in recent installments as Indy fought back from a 2-0 deficit.

The Pacers picked up their intensity and physicality to match the Knicks’ season-long level and it seemed to pay off, especially in Game 4 as they tied the series at 2-2 with a dominant 32-point victory. They were able to outwork New York in a way few teams have this year, but things flipped again in Game 5.

Bolstered by a raucous Madison Square Garden crowd, the Knicks fired back with a 30-point win of their own on Tuesday night. As both teams tried to use physicality to get an edge there were a pair of scuffles, including one between guard Donte DiVincenzo and Indiana center Myles Turner. The scuffles led to a surprising five technicals during the game.

The Knicks fan-favorite was asked about the incidents after the team’s 121-91 win and he had a funny response to the Pacers trying to bully New York in Game 5.

“They were talking, trying to be physical, basically trying to be our brand, our identity, and they were successful with it last game,” DiVincenzo said (h/t SNY). “We regrouped, watched film, and just understood that’s not who we are. We came out tonight and that’s exactly who we are.”

“They’re trying to be tough guys. And that’s not their identity. Nobody is going to fight in the NBA. Take the foul and keep it moving. You’re not a tough guy, just keep it moving.”

The comment is sure to motivate the Indiana Pacers in a win-or-go-home Game 6 on Friday, but Donte DiVincenzo does not seem too concerned, because he knows what the New York Knicks have to do to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals.

“They are going to come with the physicality in the next game,” DiVincenzo added. “[We have to] just be ourselves for the full 48 minutes. When we do that, rebound and defend we can beat anybody.”