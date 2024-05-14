NBA world reacts to Donte DiVincenzo wanting all of the smoke from the Indiana Pacers in Game 5

New York Knicks guard Donte DiVincenzo didn’t really have the shooting stroke for the team against the Indiana Pacers Tuesday evening.
With New York looking to take a 3-2 series lead at home inside Madison Square Garden, that’s not necessarily the impact DiVincenzo made.
Instead, it was all about the veteran free-agent signing getting into myriad spats with Pacers players. They caused major scenes inside MSG as DiVincenzo almost went to blows multiple times.
It really was something else throughout.
It started with the Knicks guard talking smack to T.J. McConnell in a beef we didn’t know was needed during the 2024 NBA Playoffs.
Donte DiVincenzo then joined Isaiah Jackson and Isaiah Hartenstein in getting technicals later in the first half. It was lit.
He then had to be separated from Pacers center Myles Turner.
Check out what DiVincenzo had to say to Turner. NSFW stuff right here.
Talk about providing a spark without scoring. This is old-school basketball. This is old-school New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers rivalry from the 1990s.
NBA world reacts to New York Knicks’ Donte DiVincenzo getting into it with multiple Indiana Pacers players
It’s no surprise that this was the talk of the basketball world as New York took a 3-2 series lead against Indiana Tuesday evening.
Even with Jalen Brunson doing his thing, DiVincenzo was all the craze.