NBA world reacts to Donte DiVincenzo wanting all of the smoke from the Indiana Pacers in Game 5

New York Knicks guard Donte DiVincenzo didn’t really have the shooting stroke for the team against the Indiana Pacers Tuesday evening.

With New York looking to take a 3-2 series lead at home inside Madison Square Garden, that’s not necessarily the impact DiVincenzo made.

Instead, it was all about the veteran free-agent signing getting into myriad spats with Pacers players. They caused major scenes inside MSG as DiVincenzo almost went to blows multiple times.

It really was something else throughout.

It started with the Knicks guard talking smack to T.J. McConnell in a beef we didn’t know was needed during the 2024 NBA Playoffs.

I am here for the Donte DiVincenzo vs. TJ McConnell beef pic.twitter.com/vzO5MefZXy — Steven Cheah (@StevenCheah) May 15, 2024

Donte DiVincenzo then joined Isaiah Jackson and Isaiah Hartenstein in getting technicals later in the first half. It was lit.

ISAIAH JACKSON WITH AN ILLEGAL SCREEN ON DONTE DIVINCENZO, THEN ISAIAH HARTENSTEIN GETS IN HIS FACE & ALEC BURKS PUSHES HIS FACE OUT OF THE WAY 😳



CHIPPY IN MSG!



All three were given technicals. pic.twitter.com/VHVsClBUZz — Courtside Buzz (@CourtsideBuzzX) May 15, 2024

He then had to be separated from Pacers center Myles Turner.

After a highlight putback slam, Donte DiVincenzo gets into his second skirmish of the night. The energy at MSG is as high as it's been all series long, as DiVincenzo has to be separated from Myles Turner. pic.twitter.com/FeOLe106v5 — Hot Hand Theory (@HotHandTheory) May 15, 2024

Check out what DiVincenzo had to say to Turner. NSFW stuff right here.

Anyone know what DiVincenzo said? 🤣 pic.twitter.com/My41qIyrgy — KnicksMuse (@KnicksMuse) May 15, 2024

Talk about providing a spark without scoring. This is old-school basketball. This is old-school New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers rivalry from the 1990s.

NBA world reacts to New York Knicks’ Donte DiVincenzo getting into it with multiple Indiana Pacers players

It’s no surprise that this was the talk of the basketball world as New York took a 3-2 series lead against Indiana Tuesday evening.

Even with Jalen Brunson doing his thing, DiVincenzo was all the craze.

I WILL TAKE A BULLET FOR YOU DONTE DIVINCENZO pic.twitter.com/NMk7OmVedu — Big Knick Energy (@BigKnickEnergy_) May 15, 2024

The guys waiting for Myles Turner outside MSG after he messed with Donte DiVincenzo 🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/b5OuUVhjLR — KnicksMuse (@KnicksMuse) May 15, 2024

He was a great Italian basketball player is what he was. We called him the Big Ragu, and in this house Donte DiVincenzo is a hero, end of story. pic.twitter.com/wW1UudyVqq — Conor Sheeran (@conor__sheeran) May 15, 2024

I’ve received the DiVincenzo, Myles Turner, scuffle audio pic.twitter.com/LzaK70G1oR — aaron. (@ayroned) May 15, 2024

divincenzo doing the “pops” might have changed this game pic.twitter.com/HEy12y6LLk — 🇨🇦𝘽𝙧𝙪𝙣𝙨𝙤𝙣𝙒𝙧𝙡𝙙🇵🇭 (@OwnHimBrunson) May 15, 2024

donte divincenzo calling a guy taller than him a "f***ing b*tch" is the most new york thing ive seen on a basketball court — sean yoo (@SeanYoo) May 15, 2024

Donte DiVincenzo face to face with Myles Turner pic.twitter.com/9IHNn9VHMu — Randy Cruz (@randyjcruz) May 15, 2024