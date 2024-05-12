NBA world reacts to New York Knicks’ 32-point loss to Indiana Pacers in NBA Playoffs

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Coming into their Eastern Conference semifinals NBA Playoffs matchup, the New York Knicks already had a tough challenge against the Indiana Pacers. Early on, the Knicks did gain command of the series, winning both of their first two games at home in front of an overjoyed crowd at Madison Square Garden.

Game 3, on the road at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, was a different story. Shorthanded without their two-way star OG Anunoby, plus All-Star Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson, the Knicks let the Pacers back in the series thanks to an excellent 35-point performance from Tyrese Haliburton.

After losing by just five points in Game 3, the Knicks entered Game 4 seeking revenge, though they still didn’t have a healthy roster. In turn, the Knicks never had a chance. The Pacers got out to a 34-14 first-quarter lead, and they never looked back.

At one point, the Knicks were trailing by 43 points, and they only ever led by two. The 121-89 loss was dreadful, from start to finish, for Knicks fans.

Naturally, other sports spectators couldn’t help but have fun with the embarrassment on social media.

The Pacers had the pedal to the metal in the first half 🏎️ pic.twitter.com/IrJjCWFyYH — ESPN (@espn) May 12, 2024

Knicks fans rn pic.twitter.com/YIiSB3iG8U — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 12, 2024

You know things are bad when Doris Burke starts to side with the Knicks on calls. — Sam Morril (@sammorril) May 12, 2024

Worst +/- in a playoff game, Knicks history:



-40 — Donte DiVincenzo (tonight)

-35 — Carmelo Anthony (2012)

-34 — Amar'e Stoudemire (2011)

-32 — RJ Barrett (2023) pic.twitter.com/ovnQX8yyY2 — StatMuse (@statmuse) May 12, 2024

After this, Thibs needs to launch into a rant about the blatant anti large market bias of NBA officiating. #Knicks #Pacers — Mike Greenberg (@Espngreeny) May 12, 2024

the knicks hate mothers — Desus MF Nice💯 (@desusnice) May 12, 2024

HALFTIME UPDATE:



Go spend time with your mother. — KnicksMuse (@KnicksMuse) May 12, 2024

Lot of NY husbands gonna use the old “hey babe, you are such an incredible mom, I’m not even gonna watch the second half of the Knicks game to show how greatful I am!!!! I’ll watch the kids – you go get your nails done!!” trick — Tommy Beer (@TommyBeer) May 12, 2024

The Knicks never recovered from this shot 😭 pic.twitter.com/uCg9rwgCpp — BrickWrld (@BRICKW0RLD) May 12, 2024

Now with the series tied at 2-2, Game 4 heads back to New York at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday at 8 PM ET on TNT.

