Bronny James unwilling to sign specific NBA contract

We’re roughly a month away from learning whether Bronny James will be drafted and which team he’ll join in the 2024 NBA Draft. LeBron’s eldest son has seen his stock soar as of late thanks to a strong showing at the NBA Draft Combine, where ESPN recently bumped him up to the 58th-ranked prospect after previously being ranked 98th.

While being ranked 58th still puts him on track to be a late second-round pick, that’s much better than being projected to go undrafted. Yet, many second-round picks, especially when taken in the latter half of the round, don’t receive guaranteed NBA contracts.

Bronny James’ camp refuses to agree to two-way contract

Sometimes, they’re asked to sign a two-way contract that allows teams to shuffle them between the G-League and the NBA while developing their basketball skills. Well, that won’t be Bronny.

According to Bronny’s agent, Rich Paul, he won’t allow his client to sign a two-way contract this summer.

In an exclusive interview with Bleacher Report, Paul was asked if it was true that he wouldn’t agree to a two-way contract for Bronny, here was his response.

“Yes, that’s absolutely true. Teams know that. I’m not doing that.” Bronny James’ agent Rich Paul admitting a two-way contract is not happening

Paul wasn’t asked to elaborate on why he won’t allow it for Bronny. But it presents an interesting scenario for any team looking to add him to their roster this summer, knowing he’ll take up a full roster spot instead of one of the two allotted two-way deals each NBA team is allowed to use.

