Western Conference exec reveals ‘realistic’ All-Star trade option for Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors could look quite a bit different when the 2024-25 NBA season tips off. From Klay Thompson’s pending free agency to other roster reductions in an effort to avoid paying the repeater tax, roster changes are coming.

Yet, this is still the Warriors we’re talking about. As long as Stephen Curry is in Golden State, they’ll try building a winner around the four-time NBA Champion. But time is running out for the 36-year-old, which could cause the Warriors to remain aggressive in their pursuit to retool this offseason.

Is Dejounte Murray an ideal target for Golden State Warriors?

One big-named target who could become available this summer is combo guard Dejounte Murray. While the All-Star guard has come up in trade discussions with the Atlanta Hawks in the past, things could be different this time around.

According to a Western Conference executive who spoke to The Heavy’s Sean Deveney, Murray may be one of the most attainable All-Stars for the Warriors to acquire this offseason.

“Of all the guys they might be able to trade for, he is probably realistic because he does not make a ton of money and they could add him, put him in Chris Paul’s spot, give up two first-round picks and now you’ve gotten some defense in there, you’ve got another scorer in there, you have a guy who make some sense. He’s 6-foot-5, he can guard three spots, he is an OK shooter and he won’t break your bank.” Unnamed Western Conf. exec on Golden State Warriors’ ability to land Dejounte Murray

Murray is about to enter the first season of a four-year, $114 million contract, setting him up for a cap hit of $25.5 million in 2024. If he can continue playing at a near All-Star level in Golden State, then he’d be more than worth his salary.

Murray, 27, could help the Warriors on both ends of the floor, and he’d provide some insurance for when Curry eventually decides to retire from the NBA. The Warriors might have other needs, but Murray could be a nice fit for Dub Nation too.

