5 moves the Los Angeles Lakers should make after hiring JJ Redick

The Los Angeles Lakers’ long search for a new head coach has now come to a culmination. General manager Rob Pelinka and Co. decided on former NBA player JJ Redick to head things after the firing of Darvin Ham. Hiring an inexperienced head coach comes with some potential risk. But Redick’s basketball IQ and previous playing experience sold the Lakers’ brass. His relationship with LeBron James played a role, too. Now comes the heavy lifting for a Lakers team that is coming off a first-round exit in the NBA Playoffs. Here, we look at five moves the Lakers should make after hiring Redick. Related: Updated Los Angeles Lakers news and rumors

Los Angeles Lakers hire experienced assistant coaches

JJ Redick has absolutely no coaching experience at any level. It’s a huge risk for the Lakers to take. Sure, Steve Kerr helped turn the Golden State Warriors into a dynasty without any experience. But he’s an exception to the rule. The goal for Los Angeles must now be to add experience to the bench.

Los Angeles Lakers assistant coach options

Several names have been bandied about in this regard. Former Charlotte Hornets head coach James Borrego was a candidate for the opening. He’s also a candidate for the Cleveland Cavaliers’ job. Former NBA head coach Scott Brooks is also someone to keep an eye on. The same thing can be said for long-time NBA player and assistant Sam Cassell. Related: Los Angeles Lakers considering Rajon Rondo as assistant coach

Los Angeles Lakers trade first-round pick in NBA Draft

Los Angeles has the 17th pick in next week’s NBA Draft. Some reports indicate that the team is planning on using said selection. It makes little sense with the team in win-now mode. Assuming LeBron James returns to the mix, acquiring a proven veteran makes a ton of sense.

Los Angeles Lakers trade options in 2024 NBA Draft

Los Angeles could package a contract like Gabe Vincent with the 17th pick in the draft to acquire a solid rotational piece. Depth was definitely missing from this roster in 2023-24. Pure hypothetical, but San Antonio Spurs guard Tre Jones could very well make sense in this regard. He’s only 24 years old and could potentially hold down the fort at that position. Related: Top 50 NBA free agents of 2024

Los Angeles Lakers trade D’Angelo Russell

It’s not yet known whether Russell will pick up the $18.6 million option on his contract for next season. The Lakers hope so. It’s not because they want him to return. Rather, using that $18.6 million salary as a trade asset makes sense. Given his up-and-down play, there is very little chance Russell returns to the Lakers for another season.

Who the Los Angeles Lakers could get for D’Angelo Russell

Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela could make a ton of sense to provide another big behind Anthony Davis moving forward. He’s averaged a double-double each of the past seven seasons. The rebuilding Hawks would shave roughly $5 million off their payroll by making this deal. Los Angeles can offer up a couple second-round picks to make it work.

Los Angeles Lakers re-sign LeBron James

LeBron James is likely to opt out of his contract with the Lakers. Whether he hits NBA free agency remains to be seen. But it seems more likely than not that the future Hall of Famer will return to Los Angeles for a seventh season. Related: Ranking the 10-best landing spots for Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James

Why continue the LeBron James era?

Why not? What are the Los Angeles Lakers’ other options? Without King James, they’d likely go into full-scale rebuild mode. He is still a draw for mid-tier free agents on veteran minimum contracts. The pairing of James and Anthony Davis has worked to an extent. It’s all about finding other pieces in order to turn this team into a legit title contender.

Los Angeles Lakers pull off blockbuster trade

Donovan Mitchell (pictured) will obviously come up in trade talks. But the expectation is that Pelinka and Co. will cast a wide net. If James returns, they owe it to him to build a contender as the all-time great enters the twilight of his career. Related: Updated NBA trade rumors

Who else could the Los Angeles Lakers acquire?

