5 teams set to chase Donovan Mitchell trade, including 76ers, Heat, and Lakers

Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers have a big summer ahead. The Cavs are still identifying head coach candidates to replace J.B. Bickerstaff, but Mitchell’s contract status is arguably the biggest item on Cleveland’s offseason agenda.

For now, Mitchell is set to play for $35.4 million this upcoming season, but everyone expects him to decline the $37 million player option for the 2025-26 season. Yet, that’s why the Cavaliers want to make sure they get a contract extension done this summer, to prevent the face of the franchise from hitting free agency next summer.

However, if Mitchell waits another year to negotiate his contract, his market will only rise. In other words, he may not feel inclined to sign on the dotted line this offseason. If so, it leaves the Cavaliers in a risky position, as they cannot afford to lose the five-time All-Star without getting something in return.

Mitchell’s situation in Cleveland is one that several teams around the league are monitoring closely, and now there’s a handful of franchises plotting to prepare a trade offer if an extension can’t be reached this summer.

“Sources told Hoops Wire that the Los Angeles Lakers, Heat, Brooklyn Nets, New Orleans Pelicans, and Philadelphia 76ers would attempt to acquire Mitchell if the All-Star didn’t extend with the Cavaliers.” Hoops Wire’s sources on Donovan Mitchell trade rumors

The Lakers, Heat, and 76ers have long been pursuing another star player to pair with their talented core. Meanwhile, the Nets and Pelicans are trying to establish themselves as annual contenders, and landing a player of Mitchell’s caliber could put them on a much better path for the right price.

Yet, it all comes down to what happens between Cleveland and Mitchell when they meet for negotiations later this offseason. If discussions break down, we could very well see a summer blockbuster take place in the NBA.

