Interesting update on Brandon Ingram trade rumors from the New Orleans Pelicans

It has been reported multiple times during the young offseason that Brandon Ingram could find himself shipped out of town by the New Orleans Pelicans this summer.

Pelicans front office head David Griffin indicated after their first-round exit in the NBA Playoffs that changes are in store for the roster. New Orleans was swept out of the playoffs by the Oklahoma City Thunder.

“In the past, we’ve always erred on the side of continuity, and our takeaway has always been let’s see this group healthy. I think we’ve seen it enough,” Griffin said back in April.

All the while, other reports indicated that Ingram found himself at odds with Pelicans head coach Willie Green due to the forward’s usage after returning from a knee injury.

The Pelicans’ hope was that a core three of Ingram, Zion Williamson and C.J. McCollumn would turn them into contenders. That did not happen.

Still only 26 years old, Ingram is under team control through just next season at $36.02 million. He’s a valuable trade chip, and someone who could net New Orleans the assets to take that next step.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, it looks like something could be coming to fruition on this end soon.

“A prominent former All-Star considered more likely to be dealt this week with the draft and free agency converging: New Orleans’ Brandon Ingram. It was roughly six weeks ago, back on May 12, that I wrote about a growing belief leaguewide that New Orleans would seriously explore the trade market for Ingram before next season. Anticipation that Ingram will soon be on the move has only swelled some six weeks later.” Report on potential Brandon Ingram trade

Despite some struggles after returning from injury last season, Ingram has more than proven himself to be an elite-level three-and-D wing. During his five-year run with New Orleans after being acquired from the Los Angeles Lakers, Ingram is averaging 23.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists on 47% shooting from the field.

Teams could kick the tires on Brandon Ingram trade during NBA Draft

The 2024 NBA Draft is set to get going Wednesday from Brooklyn. We’re going to hear a number of rumors surrounding Ingram as the event kicks off.

Selecting No. 3 overall, the Houston Rockets have been linked to wings. Reports also indicate that they are looking to move that pick for a proven veteran. The fit is natural. Whether Houston has what it takes to entice New Orleans remains to be seen.

The Philadelphia 76ers and Golden State Warriors also continue to be linked to wings. Though, any deal involving Ingram and the Pelicans likely wouldn’t have to be completed Wednesday due to their draft status this year.

Interest in Ingram won’t be limited to those three teams. The position Ingram plays coupled with his previous success seems to suggest a robust market.

