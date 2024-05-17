Los Angeles Lakers potential trade offer for Donovan Mitchell reportedly revealed

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers have a ton of business to take care of after their first-round exit at the hands of the Denver Nuggets in the 2024 NBA Playoffs.

It starts with finding a new head coach to replace the recently-fired Darvin Ham. One name has emerged as the slight favorite to take over in Southern California.

From there, the Lakers have to concern themselves with the LeBron James’ situation. While he’s widely expected back in Los Angeles for at least one more season, the four-time NBA champion will opt out of his contract. He could technically hit the NBA free agent market.

In their current form, the Lakers are not anywhere near title contenders. James’ conversation with the front office will have as much to do with roster construction moving forward as contract details. In short, the roster must improve this summer.

Enter into the equation a player in Donovan Mitchell who continues to be linked to the Lakers on a near never-ending loop. Mitchell’s Cleveland Cavaliers were eliminated in the NBA Playoffs by the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. It’s widely expected that he will be traded this summer. The Lakers are a logical fit.

Any Donovan Mitchell trade package for Los Angeles Lakers includes Austin Reaves

Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times noted recently that any parameters of a trade sending Mitchell to Los Angeles would be headlined by Reaves.

This is no surprise given that a recent report suggested the Lakers would only part with Reaves for a true All-Star player to team up with James and Anthony Davis. It’s all about the other assets heading back to Cleveland in a potential deal. Here is how Woike broke it down.

Los Angeles Lakers get: Donovan Mitchell

Cleveland Cavaliers get: Austin Reaves, 17th pick in 2024, 1st-round picks in 2029 and 2031

Obviously, cap filler would also have to head to Cleveland in order to make the salaries work.

The broader question here is whether other teams will offer more to the Cavaliers in order to pry away the five-time All-Star.

This past season saw the 27-year-old Mitchell average 26.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 6.1 assists on 46% shooting. He’d obviously be a major addition for Los Angeles.