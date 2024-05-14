Los Angeles Lakers will reportedly trade Austin Reaves under 1 condition

So much is unsettled for the Los Angeles Lakers after their first-round exit at the hands of the Denver Nuggets in the 2024 NBA Playoffs.

Darvin Ham was fired as head coach after just two seasons. No replacement has been announced as of yet. LeBron James is likely headed for free agency. D’Angelo Russell and others will join him on the open market.

However, there is a growing belief that James will return to the Lakers in one form or another this summer. Star big man Anthony Davis will undoubtedly be back.

Outside of that, we expect general manager Rob Pelinka and Co. to undergo full-scale roster changes. In their current form, the Lakers are not anywhere near championship-caliber. James’ decision will likely include talks with Pelinka and the Los Angeles’ front office about their plans for the 2024-25 season.

One name we envision will be brought up in trade talk is young guard Austin Reaves. The Lakers opted against fielding offers for him last summer. Instead, they brought back the former undrafted free agent on a four year, $53.83 million contract.

The question is here obvious. Will Los Angeles entertain offers for Reaves during the summer? It’s possible.

Los Angeles Lakers will only trade Austin Reaves for All-Star player

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Athletic’s Jovan Buha made this point in his recent podcast. And in reality, it’s some rather interesting stuff.

“I’ve heard the Lakers do not want to trade Austin Reaves. They love Austin Reaves. But, if there was a scenario in which they would consider trading him, it would have to be for a bonafide All-Star,” Buha said recently.

The Lakers are in an tricky situation in that they’ll have to wait unti the 2024 NBA Draft next month to move multiple future first-round picks. They also don’t have a lot of young talent outside of the 25-year-old Reaves. If they want to get that bonafide star, moving Reaves might be the only avenue.

Austin Reaves stats (2023-24): 15.9 PPG, 4.3 RPG, 5.5 APG, 49% shooting, 37% 3-point

James will surely have his say if the four-time NBA champion decides to re-sign with the Lakers. They have been linked to the likes of guards Trae Young and Donovan Mitchell in trade rumors. Acquiring either one would obviously require sending off Reaves and multiple first-round picks the other way.