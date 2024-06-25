Golden State Warriors reportedly ‘aggressively’ pursuing blockbuster trade for 9-time All-Star

The Golden State Warriors are not going to stand pat this summer after missing out on the playoffs for the third time in five seasons

Golden State has already been linked to some of the biggest names on the NBA trade block, including Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler.

It stands to reason that general manager Mike Dunleavy and Co. will be proactive in attempting to build a contender behind Stephen Curry as he enters the twilight of his career.

Despite this, Dunleavy indicated in his pre-draft press conference that a big move might not be in the cards this summer.

“I don’t want to get ahead of it and just say there’s gonna be some big move we are gonna do. Could be. If it’s there, great. But it’s not something that must happen,” Dunleavy Jr. told reporters.

It really seems that this is his way of playing things close to the vest. General managers typically don’t like to tip their hands when talking to media. Dunleavy apparently is no different.

Golden State Warriors aggressively pursuing Paul George trade

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

NBA insider Marc Stein reported recently that Golden State is being aggressive in its pursuit of a blockbuster trade for the Los Angeles Clippers star forward. The report also indicates that Chris Paul and his non-guaranteed $30 million salary is at the center of these efforts.

The Warriors have until Friday to make a decision on Paul’s contract. Though, the futue Hall of Famer is willing to push back said deadline in order to help facilitate a trade.

This is no small thing given Paul’s salary and the Warriors’ salary cap situation. It could prove vital in acquiring someone of George’s ilk.

As for George, he’s also facing a weekend deadline to either accept or decline his $48.8 million option for next season.

Recent indications are that George will opt in, only to request a trade from the Clippers. Obviously, Paul’s $30 million expiring would have to head back to Los Angeles for any deal to work financially.

The backdrop here for Golden State is real. Klay Thompson is set to hit NBA free agency. It’s looking more and more like he’ll leave the Warriors after a brilliant run in Northern California.

How a Paul George trade to the Golden State Warriors would look

Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Paul’s contract would head to Southern California in any deal. From there, forward Andrew Wiggins could entice Los Angeles as a potential running partner with Kawhi Leonard or a trade chip moving forward in the summer.

The Clippers would not be in a great position if George opted in and requested a trade. He could leave them flat footed by simply opting out and signing with another team. That complicates matters for Los Angeles.

It also remains to be seen what else the Clippers would demand in return for George. But it stands to reason Golden State would have to offer up at least one first-round pick and a young player. Moses Moody makes the most sense with Jonathan Kuminga seemingly less likely given how the Warriors’ brass feels about him.

Assuming it’s Moody that would be moved, the Clippers would then have to send a salary filler back to Northern California. Here’s how a deal could come together.

Golden State Warriors get: Paul George, P.J. Tucker

Los Angeles Clippers get: Chris Paul, Andrew Wiggins, Moses Moody (or) Jonathan Kuminga, first-round pick

No matter how this works out, expect to hear a lot more rumors about both George and the Warriors moving forward this summer.