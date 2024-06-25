Ranking the 10 best Paul George trade scenarios, including the Warriors and Knicks

Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Rumors continue to persist that nine-time All-Star forward Paul George will opt into his contract and request a trade from the Los Angeles Clippers. George, 34, has a player option for next season worth $48.79 million. He could technically pick it up while signing an extension with a new team. The future Hall of Famer is still playing at a high level (22.6 PPG, 5.2 RPG, 3.5 APG in 2023-24). Several teams have already shown interest. Here, we look at the 10 best Paul George trade scenarios this summer.

10. San Antonio Spurs shock with Paul George trade

Will San Antonio look to expedite its rebuild by providing star youngster Victor Wembanyama with more talent after a 60-loss season? Things seem to be pointing in this direction. It's also being noted that veteran players want to join the Spurs simply due to Wemby's otherworldly presence in San Antonio. Gregg Popovich's squad also has north of $21 million in cap room with ample draft pick compensation to offer Los Angeles in a potential trade. Add in expiring contracts, and it could make sense.

9. Miami Heat get Jimmy Butler running partner

All of the rumors out of South Beach right now point to Miami ending its relationship with Jimmy Butler via a trade. We're not too sure. Front office head Pat Riley is not about to rebuild. That's just not in his DNA. What about making a final run with Butler by adding George to the mix? It almost makes too much sense. In this scenario, Miami could entice the Clippers by offering up Tyler Herro and youngster Nikola Jovic as centerpieces heading back to Southern California.

8. Dallas Mavericks somehow land Paul George

Without any first-round picks to offer up for Paul George, most figure that the defending Western Conference champs would be out of the mix. We're not too sure. Dallas has already been linked to a high-priced wing in Jerami Grant. George would be a much better option to team up with Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. Would the Clippers accept a package surrounding P.J. Washington and Josh Green? We don't now. But it's definitely worth it for general manager Nico Harrison to make the call.

7. Paul George returns to the Indiana Pacers

Stranger things have happened around the NBA world. Things have also changed big time since George started his career in Indiana from 2010-17. Primarily, the Pacers are coming off a surprise appearance in the Eastern Conference Finals. They are also said to be targeting wings. George would obviously fit in well with the likes of Tyrese Haliburton and the recently re-signed Pascal Siakam. Indiana could offer up Myles Turner and a combination of Bennedict Mathurin as well as Jalen Smith to see if the Clippers bite. Obviously, salary fillers would also have to be involved in this hypothetical.

6. Paul George switches teams in Southern California

Yeah. This is not happening. Regardless of George having all of the power over the Clippers, they're not going to business with the Lakers. That would be the common sense response to this trade idea. Then again, George does have all the power. He can opt out, leading to the Clippers potentially getting nothing in return. As for a potential fit, we love the idea of George teaming up with LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Would Austin Reaves, cap fillers and two first-round picks be enough for the Clippers to bite?

5. New Orleans Pelicans nab Paul George in blockbuster

Brandon Ingram for Paul George. It really is a trade that makes too much sense. By now, you likely already know that the Pelicans are going to trade Ingram this summer. Front office head David Griffin is looking to shake things up behind Zion Williamson and C.J. McCollum in Nola. This potential deal enables Los Angeles to add a 26-year-old wing in Ingram who is averaging 23.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists over the past half-decade to team up with Kawhi Leonard. In return, the Pelicans get a more consistent player in Ingram. Obviously, salaries would also have to head back to Southern California in this deal. Herbert Jones would make it work.

4. Minnesota Timberwolves flip Karl-Anthony Towns for Paul George

The Minnesota Timberwolves are coming off a surprising appearance in the Western Conference Finals. Anthony Edwards is a franchise cornerstone. Rudy Gobert just earned his fourth NBA Defensive Player of the Year awawrd. The fish out of water seems to be ultra-talented big man Karl-Anthony Towns. Moving KAT for George would round out the Timberwolves' roster in a big way. Meanwhile, Los Angeles keeps its window for contention open by adding Towns to team up with Kawhi Leonard. It almost is a match made in heaven.

3. Paul George joins Stephen Curry with the Golden State Warriors

Golden State is obviously in on the George sweepstakes. That is by now well known. The team is also in the market for a wing to team up with Stephen Curry, especially with Klay Thompson potentially departing in free agency and Andrew Wiggins firmly on the trade block. This interest makes sense with the Warriors looking to get back into championship contention. The only real question here is how a trade would work with the rival Clippers. Could Wiggins be one of the center pieces headed to Southern California? What about Chris Paul's valuable $30 million non-guaranteed salary? Would LA demand Jonathan Kuminga? What about draft picks heading to the Clippers? That's why front office heads get the big bucks.

2. New York Knicks pull off blockbuster Paul George trade

New York's reported interest in Paul George is seemingly dependent on what happens with OG Anunoby. He's set to hit NBA free agency after opting out of his contract. Retaining OG is the Knicks' primary goal. If that doesn't happen, George makes a ton of sense. He'd slide in at the three next to Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart, creating a Big 3 in the Big Apple. These Knicks also have the draft pick assets and contracts (Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson) that could entice Los Angeles. Also, don't rule out a potential three-team trade in this scenario.

1. Philadelphia 76ers land Paul George

