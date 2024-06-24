5 ideal Zach LaVine trade scenarios from the Chicago Bulls

The Chicago Bulls will soon trade All-Star wing Zach Lavine. We’re not 100% sure when it’s going to happen. But the writing has been on the wall for some time. LaVine, 29, is coming off an injury-plagued 2023-24 season that saw him miss all but 25 games. He’s also playing under a bloated five-year, $215.16 million contract. All of this has led to the possibility Chicago will have to trade him for pennies on the dollar. Even then, we’re talking about a two-time All-Star who averaged 25.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists on 39% three-point shooting for Chicago from 2018-23. There is going to be interest. Here, we look at five ideal trade scenarios surrounding Lavine. Related: 10 worst teams in Chicago sports history

Orlando Magic pull off Zach LaVine blockbuster

Fresh off a surprising 47-win season, the expectation is that Orlando is going big-game hunting this summer. It has the cap room to take on contracts (estimated $49 million). It’s also not a secret that the Magic are seeking more wing and perimeter help. Paolo Banchero is an absolute star at power forward. Franz Wagner has picked his game up in the frontcourt. Adding someone of LaVine’s ilk as a traditional three-and-D wing would set this team up well moving forward.

Zach LaVine to Orlando Magic trade scenario

Orlando Magic get: Zach LaVine

Chicago Bulls get: Jonathan Isaac, Cole Anthony, second-round pick This scenario enables Chicago to get out from under LaVine's long-term contract. It would pretty much be a sell-off at this point. Though, Anthony could be a valuable trade chip moving forward as the Bulls retool on the fly.

Golden State Warriors find Stephen Curry running partner

After missing out on the playoffs for the third time in five seasons, the Warriors know that they need to upgrade their roster behind Stephen Curry. If Klay Thompson does indeed depart in NBA free agency, wing becomes even more of a need for Golden State. Adding someone who has consistently averaged over 20 points while being able to create his own shot would be ideal for Steve Kerr's squad.

Zach LaVine to Golden State Warriors trade scenario

Golden State Warriors get: Zach LaVine

Chicago Bulls get: Chris Paul, Moses Moody, Kevon Looney Chris Paul has a $30 million non-guaranteed team option for next season. Looney’s contract is also non-guaranteed. In short, this would be the Bulls’ ways of saving a ton of cash. They also acquire a recent first-round pick in Moses Moody who has shown flashes in limited playing time since entering the NBA in 2021.

San Antonio Spurs take on Zach LaVine with cap space

Despite losing 60 games a season ago, San Antonio seems to be an attractive destination for veterans. The obvious reason is Victor Wembanyama's presence after a dominating rookie season for the Spurs youngster. Players know he's a generational talent. San Antonio could use the widespread amount of cap space it has to take on LaVine's salary as a running partner for Wemby. It would then add a veteran point guard via other means.

Zach LaVine to the San Antoinio Spurs trade scenario

San Antonio Spurs get: Zach LaVine

Chicago Bulls get: Keldon Johnson, second-round pick Johnson has $54 million more owed to him on his contract with the Spurs. Any team acquiring LaVine would be on the hook for $136 million over the next three seasons. This would be the true definition of Chicago cutting payroll while selling off LaVine for pennies on the dollar.

Philadelphia 76ers take a chance on Zach LaVine

Would LaVine be the 76ers' top option to fill that all-important wing spot behind Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey? No. They are said to be in on both Jimmy Butler and Klay Thompson this summer. Even then, front office head Daryl Morey must find a third option after Philadelphia lost in first round of the NBA Playoffs. Philly fans are growing tired of a lack of contention. If healthy, acquiring LaVine would be a boon.

Zach LaVine to the Philadelphia 76ers trade scenario

Philadelphia 76ers get: Zach LaVine, second-round pick

Chicago Bulls get: Paul Reed, Ricky Council IV In this scenario, Philadelphia takes LaVine’s contract into its cap room (estimated $55.52 million). While Chicago wouldn’t get anything of substance back, the finances are the biggest draw in this hypothetical trade.

Sacramento Kings finally add Zach LaVine

Re-signing Malik Monk might prevent Sacramento from adding LaVine to the mix. What we do know is that the Kings have been linked to this two-time All-Star over the past few seasons. The idea would be to get another 20-point scorer to go with De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis. Sacramento did not make it out of the NBA Play-In Tournament in 2024, one year after being seen as a contender. It's time for a bold move.

Zach LaVine to the Sacramento Kings trade scenario

