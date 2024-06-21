5 trades to make the Golden State Warriors NBA title contenders

Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors have missed out on the playoffs in three of the past five seasons. Despite winning the title two years ago, Golden State's dynasty is over. This doesn't mean that general manager Mike Dunleavy and Co. are not going to be looking to field a contender in the twilight of Stephen Curry's career. The expectation is that these Warriors will be active during the summer. Here, we look at five trades that could help them achieve the goal of title contention in 2024-25.

Golden State Warriors pull off blockbuster with Chicago Bulls

The Warriors had in the past been linked to Zach LaVine in NBA trade rumors. Now that he’s coming off an injury-plagued year, the asking price for LaVine has dropped a ton. In reality, the Chicago Bulls will be forced to simply move off his bloated $43 million salary for next season. LaVine is averaging 24.7 points on 39% shooting from distance since the start of the 2018-19 season. The Warriors also pick up a stretch big that they’ve seen seeking for some time now in Nikola Vučević. It has certainly been a need.

Why the Chicago Bulls do it

Chicago Bulls get: Andrew Wiggins, Chris Paul, Moses Moody, future 1st-round pick

Chicago Bulls get: Andrew Wiggins, Chris Paul, Moses Moody, future 1st-round pick

Golden State Warriors get: Zach LaVine, Nikola Vučević Cash dump with some extra. Paul has a $30 million non-guaranteed salary for next season. Meanwhile, Wiggins is earning an average of $27.25 million over the next three seasons. He can be flipped for other assets. Moody is a recent first-round pick with upside.

Golden State Warriors get Stephen Curry running partner

Another player that has been linked to Golden State, Dejounte Murray could make a ton of sense. That’s especially true if Klay Thompson departs in NBA free agency. He’s 6-foot-5, can play multiple positions and is a great fit with Stephen Curry in the backcourt. The 27-year-old guard is averaging 21.4 points, 6.2 rebounds and 7.2 assists on 46% shooting since the start of the 2021-22 season. Golden State also adds a capable veteran center in Clint Capela to the mix.

Why the Atlanta Hawks do it

Atlanta Hawks get: Jonathan Kuminga, Chris Paul, Kevon Looney, 2 1st-round picks

Atlanta Hawks get: Jonathan Kuminga, Chris Paul, Kevon Looney, 2 1st-round picks

Golden State Warriors get: Dejounte Murray, Clint Capela Atlanta will most likely trade either Trae Young or Murray this summer. Right now, Murray seemingly has more value than his better-known counterpart. This move nets Atlanta a potential franchise cornerstone in Kuminga as well as two future first-round picks. Not a bad return.

Kyle Kuzma brings Golden State Warriors frontcourt help

Kuzma, 28, will likely cost Golden State less than other players on this list. It would enable the team to retain Jonathan Kuminga while seriously considering re-signing Klay Thompson. It would also net the Warriors a capable stretch forward in Kuzma who averaged 22.2 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists on 46% shooting last season. A core group of Curry, Thompson, Wiggins, Kuzma, Green and Kuminga sounds pretty darn good for Golden State.

Why the Washington Wizards do it

Washington Wizards get: Moses Moody, Chris Paul, 1st-round pick

Washington Wizards get: Moses Moody, Chris Paul, 1st-round pick

Golden State Warriors get: Kyle Kuzma Pretty much in full-scale rebuild mode, Washington gets off Kuzma's contract while acquiring an expiring in Paul. It also picks up a still-young 22-year-old guard in Mosey who flashed some in limited playing time with the Warriors. Add in a future first-round pick, and this would be a coup.

Jimmy Butler heads to the Golden State Warriors

Yet another name that has been bandied about for Golden State, Jimmy Butler could very well be on the move from the Miami Heat. While the six-time All-Star is set to enter his Age-35 season, Butler would be a ideal fit in Southern California. We’re talking about a three-and-D wing who averaged 21.3 points, 6.1 rebounds and 5.7 assists on 50% shooting in his five seasons with Miami. Yout can’t tell us that a core group of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Jimmy Butler, Jonathan Kuminga and Draymond Green wouldn’t be a short-term contender in San Francisco.

Why the Miami Heat do it

Miami Heat get: Andrew Wiggins, Moses Moody, Chris Paul, Kevon Looney, 1st-round pick

Miami Heat get: Andrew Wiggins, Moses Moody, Chris Paul, Kevon Looney, 1st-round pick

Golden State Warriors get: Jimmy Butler, Duncan Robinson If Miami does indeed look to trade Butler, the team would then be going into full-scale rebuild mode. This move nets the team two expirings in Looney and Paul as well as a future unprotected first-round pick. Wiggins will also be able to net more assets in another trade.

Golden State Warriors shock the NBA world

Yeah, we went there. This is not exactly as ridiculous as it seems. LeBron James has noted multiple times how he wants to play with Stephen Curry. The future Hall of Famer has also already been linked to his chief rival this offseason. The idea of James and Curry teaming up as they both enter the twilight of their careers would just be amazing for the common fan. This trade also enables the Dubs to retan Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.

Why the Los Angeles Lakers do it

