5 ideal DeMar DeRozan landing spots in NBA free agency

Even at 34 years old, DeMar DeRozan is among the best wings in the NBA. The six-time All-Star is coming off a 2023-24 campaign with the Chicago Bulls that saw him average 24.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists on 48% shooting from the field. DeRozan is now set to hit NBA free agency. Several contending teams are going to be interested in the highly-underrated player. Other teams who believe they can contend in 2024-25 will also show interest. Here, we look at five ideal lanind spots for the three-time All-NBA performer on the open market.

DeMar DeRozan signs with the Los Angeles Clippers

It’s not yet known whether Paul George will return to the Clippers. He’s set to opt out of his contract and has been linked to Eastern Conference contenders. James Harden is also set to hit NBA free agency this summer. There could end up being a major need at the wing position to team up with Kawhi Leonard in Southern California moving forward.

Why DeRozan to the Clippers makes sense

Philadelphia 76ers bring in heavily coveted wing

Wing is an area Philadelphia front office head Daryl Morey is going to address this offseason. The 76ers have already been linked to Paul George, Jimmy Butler and Klay Thompson heading into the summer. It’s not a coincidence that this trio is capable of playing the three.

DeMar DeRozan fit with the Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid is the franchise cornerstone in Philadelphia. Star guard Tyrese Maxey will likely get a max contract from the 76ers. These are the two building blocks for the 76ers after a first-round exit in the NBA Playoffs. Getting someone else that can drop 20-plus on a nightly basis makes sense. Philly could also have the cap room to simply sign DeRozan outright rather than work out a sign-and-trade with Chicago.

Golden State Warriors bring in Stephen Curry running mate

The expectation is that Golden State is going big-game hunting this summer. The team just missed out on the playoffs for the third time in five seasons. It owes everything to Stephen Curry. That includes making sure the future Hall of Famer is playing for a contending team as he finishes out what has been a brilliant career.

DeRozan fits Warriors’ need for a wing

There is a belief that the Warriors are going to trade Andrew Wiggins this summer after a down 2023-24 campaign. They have very little at the wing spot behind Wiggins. That will be magnified if Klay Thompson departs in NBA free agency. The Warriors would have to work out a sign-and-trade for DeRozan. But they have the draft pick assets and potentially the contract (Chris Paul's expiring deal) to make it work.

Orlando Magic surprise with DeMar DeRozan signing

Fresh off a surprising 47-win season, there is now a belief that the Magic are going to add more veterans to the mix. It makes perfect sense given that they have the cap room to sign a player to a maximum contract. Orlando’s contention window is not closing any time soon. Why not hit it big with someone like DeRozan to help turn around the fortunes of a franchise that has not won a playoff series since back in 2009-10?

DeRozan would provie Orlando veteran option

Forward Paolo Banchero is a franchise cornerstone. Big man Franz Wagner continues to look like a keeper. It's now all about getting wing and backcourt help. That's why Orlando has been linked to the likes of Klay Thompson. Right now, DeRozan is the better player. He'd do so much in terms of bringing in a veteran presence.

Los Angeles Lakers find a way to land DeMar DeRozan

Los Angeles is in the same situation as Golden State in that it won’t be able to sign big-time players in NBA free agency due to the team’s salary cap situation. In no way does this mean that general manager Rob Pelinka and Co. won’t attempt other avenues to upgrade a roster that lost in the first round of he playoffs. Right now, the Lakers are not serious championship contenders.

Ideal fit with LeBron James

