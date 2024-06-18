NBA free agency: 10 best fits for the biggest names available, including DeMar DeRozan

With NBA free agency rapidly approaching in early July, there are many stars out available on the market for teams to pursue. Some teams have more pressing needs than others. Now we want to be clear: this is not a list of which players we think will sign with certain teams. This is a list of the best fits in terms of players and teams. Let’s look at the top 10 fits in NBA free agency this summer. Related: Top 2024 NBA free agents

Kyle Anderson, Golden State Warriors

Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

Anderson is a 6-foot-10 power forward who can be a good piece off the bench for any team. The Warriors in particular have struggled over the last two seasons trying to find valuable big men both in terms of starters and players off the bench. For a team that’s trying their hardest to remain competitive in the West, they have to acquire size. Small ball isn’t working anymore.

DeMar DeRozan, Los Angeles Clippers

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

DeRozan had a steady career as a Chicago Bull but never found playoff success in his four-year tenure. His name has been repeatedly linked to one of the two Los Angeles teams, the Clippers and Lakers for a number of years because he’s a Los Angeles native. As great as he would be in a Lakers uniform, the fit might not work and on top of that, it would cost a lot to sign him. That’s where the Clippers come in. He can be a huge addition for the Clippers to provide more scoring. Additionally, they have the cap space to be able to sign him to a long-term contract if they so choose. Related: Winners and losers from Game 5 of the NBA Finals

Bruce Brown, Denver Nuggets

Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Simply put, the Denver Nuggets could not replicate what Bruce Brown was able to bring in terms of bench production this past season both offensively and defensively. He was a shot maker on offense and was an active playmaker on defense being able to take on bigger players as a 6-foot-5 forward. The Nuggets could’ve used his services this season as the defending champs were disappointingly knocked off in the second round by the Minnesota Timberwolves. Maybe it’s worth a second chance to bring him back for next year. We’ll see.

Mo Bamba, Los Angeles Lakers

Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers are in major need of a backup big man to help out Anthony Davis in NBA free agency. LA actually had Bamba on the roster last year, but he never saw the floor mostly because of being deactivated due to coach’s decision. The combo of Christian Wood and Jaxson Hayes did not work at all last season. He’s a 7-foot-2 center who not only has major defensive presence with shot blocking but he is even a threat to knock down shots from the perimeter to help stretch the floor. When healthy and available, he can be a difference maker. Related: 5 Houston Rockets trade scenarios in 2024 NBA Draft

Pascal Siakam, Indiana Pacers

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

We believe Siakam is a great fit for the Pacers and fits their tough, gritty style of play. He was a mid season acquisition and made a huge impact as Indiana made it all the way to the Eastern Conference Finals before ultimately being swept by the Boston Celtics. During his 41 regular season games with the Pacers and during the playoffs, he averaged 21 points and seven rebounds per game. It would be hard to envision him going anywhere.

Andre Drummond, Golden State Warriors or Dallas Mavericks

Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Truth be told, either of the two teams listed could use his services. With the Mavericks in particular though, the glaring lack of size at the center position was noticeable in the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics. With all due respect to Daniel Gafford and Dereck Lively, they were greatly overmatched trying to guard Kristaps Porzingis, who is 7-foot-2. If healthy, Drummond could be a nice backup piece and give Dallas depth at the center position. Related: 50 best NBA players of 2024

Kentavious Caldwell Pope, Denver Nuggets or Los Angeles Lakers

Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

Caldwell-Pope is already a two-time NBA champion having won with both the Nuggets and Lakers. He has a player option for $15.4 million this off-season, meaning he can choose to re-sign with Denver or look to sign elsewhere. If he chooses to sign elsewhere, the Lakers make sense from this standpoint: consistency from the perimeter. Los Angeles struggled mightily to hit three point shots consistently all season. KCP was a thorn in the Lakers’ side during this year’s playoffs making big shots repeatedly. Will he stay put in Denver or go elsewhere? Time will only tell.

Klay Thompson, Philadelphia 76ers or Los Angeles Lakers

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Last year was a contract year for Klay Thompson. So, there is no doubt he felt internal pressure to show the Warriors what he’s capable of. Unfortunately, the 2023-24 season was the worst of his career statistically only averaging 17 points per game and 38% from three-point range. A change of scenery will do him some good which is why we believe one of two places is possible. Both the 76ers and Lakers are in need of a spot up shooter. If Thompson can somehow find that consistency, he might have something left in the tank to push Philadelphia in particular over the hump and have them make a deep run in the playoffs. However, if the 76ers can’t get him, there’s one more name out there. Related: 5 Klay Thompson landing spots in 2024 NBA free agency

Paul George, Philadelphia 76ers

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George was trending on social media over the weekend thanks to his appearances on ABC’s NBA Countdown during the NBA Finals. Coincidentally, 76ers star Joel Embiid happened to be there too. It’s extremely possible that these two could end up as teammates next season. The Sixers were led by Embiid and emerging star Tyrese Maxey a year ago but were missing a third scorer. That’s exactly the type of void Paul George could fill. He averaged 23 points on a career high 41.7% from the field last season with the Clippers. Keep an eye on this as the off-season develops. Perhaps there is mutual interest between George and the 76ers front office to get a deal done.

LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers

Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports