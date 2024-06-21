NBA insider on why Orlando Magic signing Klay Thompson and San Antonio Spurs pursuing Chris Paul very important risks

Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

While there is certainly risk in giving out big-money contracts to NBA greats well passed their prime, a league insider explains why the Orlando Magic or San Antonio Spurs targeting Klay Thompson and Chris Paul this summer would be smart risks.

Unlike past seasons, the Magic and Spurs enter the offseason with some momentum. Orlando took a big step forward by making the playoffs and showing they have some very nice building blocks in Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner. The Spurs had one of the worst records in the league but there is no doubt they have a future superstar in Victor Wembanyama and a legendary head coach.

For various reasons, the perceptions of both teams are far more positive around the league this summer, and that’s why both organizations won’t be dismissed if they try to pursue big-name veterans in free agency or trades this offseason. And each has been linked to a pair of future Hall-of-Famers, Klay Thompson and Chris Paul.

Thompson would certainly give the Magic the much-needed deep shooting they lacked last year, and Paul could bring a battle-tested point guard to help take Wembanyama’s game to new levels. However, there is risk in both additions since they are both far removed from their best years.

However, during a conversation with Sportsnaut on Friday, NBA.com senior writer Steve Aschburner explained the benefits on and off the court of young teams like the Magic and Spurs getting legendary players that can still make an impact.

“It’s invaluable to have some oldheads on a young roster,” Aschburner said. “It just helps teams smooth out the bumps. The old, ‘Don’t get too high, don’t get too low’ type of thing through streaky situations. The value away from the court being as great as when he’s actually playing. In terms of on the planes, on the buses, during practice. Showing a standard of work ethic.”

While Aschburner believes the Orlando Magic and San Antonio Spurs adding players like Thompson and Paul are worthwhile risks, he did add that those men need to be on the court contributing to maximize their positive influence.

“Now, having said that I’ve also come to learn that if you’re hurt, if you’re unable to play and contribute in games the volume of your voice gets dialed down significantly. You have to be able to produce at some level, [either] as a part-time player, or what have you,” Aschburner said.

“I covered the Minnesota Timberwolves when they drafted Kevin Garnett. They brought in Terry Porter, and Sam Mitchell as veteran voices to help Garnett learn the league and it made a lot of difference for him.”