Reported ‘mutual interest’ between Orlando Magic and future Hall of Famer in NBA free agency

The Orlando Magic are coming off a hard-fought seven-game series loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

While it was a bitter end for the upstart Magic, there is a whole lot to like about the team. Paolo Banchero looks like a true star in the making. Fellow big man Franz Wagner continues to do his thing.

Though, there is a major need in the backcourt. The likes of Jalen Suggs, Cole Anthony and Markelle Fultz just have not lived up to expectations. Meanwhile, 2023 first-round picks Anthony Black and Jett Howard played sparingly as rookies.

Enter into the equation impending free agent Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors. The future Hall of Famer is going to test the open market in NBA free agency and could leave the Bay Area after 13 seasons.

There is now reported mutual interest between Klay and the Magic.

“The Magic can open up an excess of sixty million dollars in cap space this off season…One name to keep an eye on, Klay Thompson, I’m told there is mutual interest between the Magic and Klay Thompson,” Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Monday.

It makes sense. Orlando could have up to $60 million in cap room to spend. It also has a major need at the two-guard spot.

As for Thompson, there is renewed questions about his future in Golden State after a down and drama-filled 2023-24 season.

Thompson, 34, averaged 17.9 points on 43% shooting from the field. It was the four-time NBA champion’s worst statistical season since his sophomore year back in 2012-13.