Chicago Bulls’ asking price in Zach LaVine trade has been significantly reduced

Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

At his best, Zach LaVine is one of the most dynamic scorers in the NBA. The issue is, the Chicago Bulls’ two-time All-Star hasn’t been in top form as of late.

LaVine, 29, was limited to just 25 games last season, and even when he did play, he was held to just 19.5 points per game, his lowest scoring average since 2018. That likely didn’t sit well with the Bulls, considering Chicago was paying LaVine a $40 million salary last season.

But now LaVine’s income increases to $43 million in 2024-25 before spiking to $45.9 million the following season. Then, when he’s 31, LaVine has a $48.9 million player option in 2026. Meanwhile, the Bulls may not want to commit to those hefty paychecks, especially since the high-flying athlete is two years removed from his last All-Star season, and there’s no guarantee he’ll return to top form in a Bulls uniform.

Yet, LaVine has often been the subject of trade rumors, and those discussions are expected to heat up again this summer. Only now, according to Bulls insider K.C. Johnson, this time Chicago reportedly has a “significantly” lowered asking price.

“I do get the sense both sides are motivated to make something work this offseason. I don’t think the Bulls will take an awful deal if little materializes, but I do get the sense they’re open to more possibilities than before. More to the point: I’ve reported before what their asking price was—All-Star level talent, first-round picks or both—and my sense is that it has dropped significantly. As I’ve said from the beginning regarding this situation: This is like a relationship that has run its course. Both sides have remained very professional to this point, and I expect that to continue. But the desire from both sides to make a change has grown.” Chicago Bulls insider K.C. Johnson on Zach LaVine trade rumors

LaVine may have his defensive limitations, but any team in need of injecting a jolt of scoring into their backcourt would be wise to consider the cost of a potential trade for the 38.2% 3-point shooter who averages 20.5 points per game in his career.

