Ranking the 10-best Jimmy Butler landing spots this summer

Jimmy Butler might have played his final game with the Miami Heat. Following a frustrating 2023-24 season between the six-time All-Star wing and his organization, front office head Pat Riley called Butler out. It has led to widespread speculation that the star wing could be playing in another city next season. Here, we rank the 10-best landing spots for Jimmy Butler.

10. New York Knicks

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Conventional wisdom is that the Knicks will do all they can to re-sign OG Anunoby in NBA free agency. Issues could be arising on that end. Why not look to acquire Butler from the rival Heat? He'd be an absolutely perfect fit next to Jalen Brunson in the backcourt with the likes of Josh Hart and Donte DiVincenzo at the wing. New York could offer up Julius Randle, Miles McBride and two first-round picks to make it work.

9. Sacramento Kings

Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The Sacramento Kings have been chasing after wing help for some time now. They are also going to look to trade Harrison Barnes this summer. Just imagine Butler teaming up with De'Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis and Keegan Murray in California's capital city. A move of this ilk would take Barnes' contract, guard Davion Mitchell and multiple first-round picks. Is it worth it for Sacramento?

8. Orlando Magic

Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

Jimmy Butler to the Magic might not be on the radar of the NBA as a whole. But itmakes perfect sense. Paolo Banchero is a star at the four spot. Franz Wagner continues to surprise at the wing. After winning 49 games a season ago, Orlando needs more backcourt help. Butler could provide that big time at the two-guard spot. The Magic also have youngsters in the likes of Cole Anthony, Wendell Carter Jr., Jalen Suggs, Anthony Black and Jett Howard who might be of interest to Miami.

7. Minnesota Timberwolves

Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

A reunion between Jimmy Butler and Minnesota after how their first marriage ended? We have to be off our rockers. But let us explain. This is a completely different team than the Tom Thibodeau iteration. Anthony Edwards is the star. Butler would come in at the all-important wing spot to team up with both Edwards and Rudy Gobert. It makes perfect sense, especially with Karl-Anthony Towns heading the other way. KAT is said to be on the block heading into the summer.

6. Los Angeles Lakers

Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Jimmy Buckets teaming up with LeBron James and Anthony Davis under new head coach JJ Redick? Sign us the heck up. We're talking about three future Hall of Famers playing together. While spacing might still be an issue (Butler is a 33% career three-point shooter), we're talking about a trio that can create its own shots. It would be hard for opposing teams to defend them. In return, Miami lands Austin Reaves, draft picks and salary fillers.

5. Golden State Warriors

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Jimmy Butler has already been linked to Golden State in a blockbuster trade. For the Warriors, it makes all the sense in the world. They missed out on the playoffs for the third time in three seasons and have to build a contender as Stephen Curry enters the twilight of his career. Wing is also a need with Andrew Wiggins likely headed out of town. Golden State can offer up Wiggins, Chris Paul's expiring contract, a combination of young players and draft picks to get this done.

4. Cleveland Cavaliers

Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

Will the Cavaliers be forced to trade Donovan Mitchell this summer? We’re not too sure. What we do know is that front office head Koby Altman is not looking to start anew with a rebuild after Cleveland earned a spot in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. The idea here would be to team Mitchell up with Jimmy Butler as a way to entice him into remaining in Cleveland. In return, the Heat net All-Star guard Darius Garland and other assets.

3. Miami Heat

Credit: Michael Laughlin-USA TODAY Sports

Regardless of how this past season ended, it still makes sense for Jimmy Butler to conclude his career in South Beach. He has led the Heat to multiple NBA Finals in recent years, and still have that "it" factor when on the court. Miami might be obliged to grand Butler the two-year extension he seeks. Otherwise, it's rebuild time in Miami.

2. Los Angeles Clippers

Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Is Paul George going to leave the Clippers in free agency? That’s the biggest question for Los Angeles heading into the summer. If so, rumors persist that the team will chase after another wing to team up with Kawhi Leonard. Butler would make perfect sense in that he’s alo a top-level shot-creater and great perimeter defender. This would make for an awesome tandem, especially if James Harden returns to Southern California.

1. Philadelphia 76ers

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports